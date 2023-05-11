ACE Cider Releases New ACE High Imperial Pineapple

SONOMA, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cider, a premium craft cider company and wholly owned subsidiary of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (Nasdaq: VWE), has introduced its newest product: ACE HIGH Imperial Pineapple. The addition joins ACE's HIGH Imperial line and is set to hit stores, restaurants, and drinking establishments across the country this week. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. acquired ACE Cider in 2021.

Following the success of previous HIGH Imperial releases, including HIGH Imperial Apple, HIGH Berry, and HIGH Peach, ACE is building a broad variety of options to please everyone with the launch of this new flavor. ACE HIGH Imperial Pineapple is an 8% ABV version of top-selling ACE Pineapple, conveniently packaged in 12-ounce aluminum cans. The beverage delivers a refreshing, tropical taste with a slightly higher alcohol content. Tart apple juice and real pineapple combine to deliver a distinct flavor and aroma that provides a crisp, invigorating, and ever-so-slightly sweet finish thanks to natural fruit sugars. The result is a delicious and satisfying drink apt for any occasion.

"ACE Pineapple Cider is one of the best-selling hard ciders in the US. Launched just in time for summer, ACE HIGH Imperial brings a bigger, exciting version, loaded with flavor, and dialed up on the ABV," shared Tracey Mason, SVP and General Manager of ACE Cider. "Our HIGH Imperial line is a big hit with our consumers and ACE HIGH Imperial Pineapple gives our leading, preferred flavor an extra kick that we are certain will gain new fans."

Added ACE Cider SVP Sales Jason Strobbe, "With this launch, ACE will be the only craft cidery with four Imperial ciders and a footprint in all 50 states. Our flavors are unique to the category and proving to provide strong consumer appeal in a fast-growing category. Our market reach, variety, and accessibility positions ACE as a leading contender in this space."

Founded in 1993 by the House family, and acquired by VWE in 2021, ACE continues to be produced at the original cidery in West Sonoma County, California and remains the only craft cidery with national distribution. Every ACE Cider is made from 100% fermented fruit juices, and is both gluten-free and vegan, with no sugar added.

ACE HIGH Imperial Pineapple will be available in 12-ounce cans (MSRP: $12/six-pack) and on draft at select locations across the country. For more information about ACE Cider and its products, visit the company's website at www.acecider.com .

About ACE Cider

ACE Cider is known for its commitment to the finest ingredients, crafting its ciders with whole fruit and other natural components meticulously sourced from Sonoma County and beyond. ACE Ciders have no added sugar, are low-alcohol, and gluten-free and vegan. ACE Cider hails from the original California Cider, founded by Jeffrey House in 1993. With roots in Great Britain's vibrant hard cider culture, the Houses have dedicated themselves to introducing and educating American consumers to the pleasures of the beverage, a tradition proudly carried on under its new ownership.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has grown to become the 14th largest wine producer in the U.S., selling more than two million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To consistently drive growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards, and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and exclusive brand arrangements with national retailers. While VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 60 brands ranging from $10 to $150 USD at retail, its primary focus is on the fastest growing luxury segment of the wine industry with the majority of brands selling in the range of $10 to $20 per bottle. The Company regularly posts updates and additional information at https://www.vintagewineestates.com/ .

