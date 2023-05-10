MediaVillage Converts to Non-Profit Foundation, Focused on Investing in Next Generation Workforce Education and Preparation

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaVillage, a leader in online education for the advertising supported media community, has announced its conversion to 501C3 non-profit status. "We've always been purpose-led," commented MediaVillage founder Jack Myers. "Since our inception as The Myers Report in the 1980s, we've invested in professional development resources to prepare our industry for technological and generational change. As a non-profit, our investment in the next generation of leaders is more clearly defined."

The mission of the MediaVillage Education Foundation is to provide free, accessible knowledge for individuals, companies, and trade organizations in the advertising-supported media industry. "With industry support we've centralized investments in leading edge technology to educate our workforce, communicate a culture of learning, and advance diversity across our community," Myers said. "The MediaVillage Knowledge Exchange, MeetingPrep.com, The Myers Report, and AdvancingDiversity.org represent the most sophisticated and advanced program for professional development and equipping employees with the skills and knowledge necessary as the industry transforms."

Myers also announced that the Foundation will expand its Educational Fund, which provides financial support for college loan relief and continuing education to employees in the advertising supported media industry.

The MediaVillage Knowledge Exchange currently hosts more than 80 educational sites hosted by media companies, agencies, trade associations and thought leaders. The Myers Report is a leading resource for economic and trend forecasting. MeetingPrep.com is an AI-based search and recommendation engine that optimizes content published by and for advertising supported media companies, organizations and thought leaders. MediaVillage.com hosts a free Thought Leaders self-publishing platform and a free resume submission and review portal at AdvancingDiversity.org.

The Foundation's outreach and professional development programs include WomenAdvancing.org, LGBTQAdvancing.com, Ask-GenZ.com, Legends & Leadership, and TheAgeofAging.com. Since 2016, MediaVillage has supported the Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors to recognize companies, organizations, and individuals who have proven the business value of diversity, inclusion, and education.

"Investing in our employees of all levels and backgrounds will foster business growth and ensure higher productivity," Myers said. "For more than four decades this industry has invested in my work and I'm proud that MediaVillage can continue our commitment and leadership as a purpose-led non-profit foundation."

ABOUT MEDIAVILLAGE EDUCATION FOUNDATION:

MediaVillage Education Foundation is a non-profit organization providing free, accessible knowledge for individuals, companies, and trade organizations in the advertising-supported media industry. Our innovative tools and resources help stakeholders learn, prepare, and communicate effectively. We recognize the need for a modern workforce and we invest in leading-edge technology to advance our industry's commitment to a culture of learning and growth. Companies, trade associations, employees, educators and job seekers prepare to stay ahead of the curve and achieve their goals with MediaVillage. Join us in fostering a dynamic and inclusive industry.

