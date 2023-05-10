JIM BURG APPOINTED TO ATRI BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Burg Trucking Company President Jim Burg has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI). Burg was appointed by ATRI Chair Derek Leathers, chairman, president and CEO of Werner Enterprises, at the Institute's Board meeting in Hollywood, Florida on May 5, 2023.

Jim Burg, President, James Burg Trucking Company (PRNewswire)

Burg began his career in trucking over 40 years ago. He was an owner-operator for eight years before incorporating and licensing his company, James Burg Trucking Company, which is a flatbed carrier currently operating over 90 trucks throughout the Midwest.

During Burg's career he has logged over 1.3 million miles operating commercial motor vehicles while simultaneously focusing on the complexities of transportation and meeting his customers' needs. He has spent countless hours on innovative truck and trailer design to achieve the most efficient flatbed equipment in the industry.

Burg is very active in the trucking industry and has served on numerous committees and boards of the American Trucking Associations, PrePass Safety Alliance, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and the Michigan State Police. He has received a number of trucking industry awards and honors including being the 2010 recipient of Heavy Duty Trucking magazine's Innovator of the Year award and the 2016 Michigan State Police Distinguished Partner award.

Burg has been married to his wife Carol for 22 years and is the father of two daughters. Olivia is a junior at Marist College, Poughkeepsie, NY and Isabelle is a freshman at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN.

"Jim has been a loyal supporter of ATRI and we are excited to welcome him to the Board of Directors. As a regional carrier, he brings an important perspective to the Board and we look forward to his involvement as we continue to address trucking's top research priorities," said ATRI Chair Derek Leathers.

A complete listing of the ATRI Board of Directors is available at TruckingResearch.org.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

