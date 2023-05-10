Alpha Impact 8 Ventures (AI8 Ventures) announces appointment of Nikolas Schrobenhauser

, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Impact 8 Ventures (AI8 Ventures), a venture capital firm that invests in women and minority-led startups, today announced the appointment of Nikolas Schrobenhauser as Co-Managing Partner. Mr. Schrobenhauser, who will sit on the firm's management and investment committees, will focus on expanding the firm's overall growth in the United States and abroad and will co-manage day-to-day business operations.

AI8 Ventures (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to welcome Nik to the AI8 team," said Carlos Ochoa, Founder and Managing Partner of AI8. "For over 16 years, Nik has successfully led business teams across corporate development, strategy, and sales. His expertise and leadership will help guide AI8 as we usher in our next growth phase as an organization."

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with the team here at AI8 to help grow our business and cement our standing in the venture capital community," said Mr. Schrobenhauser. "AI8 is uniquely positioned within the industry as it emphasizes impactful investing through diversity and inclusion. I am confident that our past success and future goals will resonate with investors seeking seasoned operators who can provide differentiated investment exposure while delivering prudent capital management."

Mr. Schrobenhauser's appointment to the position highlights a broader growth initiative for AI8 as it focuses on expanding its investor base globally and broadening its fund offerings. Mr. Schrobenhauser joins AI8 after spending 16 years in leadership positions at Och-Ziff Capital Management and K2 Advisors, among others. He began his career in management consulting and later spent time as a US equity trader before moving into alternative asset management.

About AI8

AI8 is a minority-owned venture capital firm with Future of Work, Fintech, Digital Education, and Impact and Sustainability investing expertise. The firm was founded in 2017 by Carlos Ochoa and Dion DeLoof after founding and leading multiple startups to successful exits. The firm has offices in San Francisco, California, and employs a remote workforce with colleagues across the US and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.alphaimpact8.com.

