All-inclusive food and beverage Daily Championship+ Ticket returns as PGA of America and Patina Restaurant Group announce menu highlights for 2023 PGA Championship

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 PGA Championship is set to tee off May 15-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester. Today, the PGA of America and Patina Restaurant Group, the official catering partner of the PGA Championship, announced a variety of food and beverage highlights – including the return of the popular Daily Championship+ Ticket.

Patina Restaurant Group (PRNewswire)

The all-inclusive food and beverage program, included as part of the Daily Championship+ Ticket, was first introduced for the championship rounds in 2022 – and 96% of fans surveyed recommended making it an option for future events. This year, the all-inclusive option has been extended to also include the practice rounds, meaning it will be available for all aspects of the seven-day event.

Here's how it works: After having their mobile ticket scanned, Daily Championship+ Ticket holders will receive a wristband to redeem for entrees, snacks and non-alcoholic beverage items at all on-course concession venues. At checkout, Championship+ Ticket holders should present their Daily Championship+ wristband to the attendant for a seamless experience.

"This innovative program gives Championship+ Ticket holders an opportunity to indulge in delicious food and non-alcoholic beverages throughout their time at Oak Hill Country Club," said 2023 PGA Championship Director Bryan Karns. "The PGA Championship is not only about world-class golf but also about offering unforgettable experiences to our spectators, and this program developed by our partners at Patina Restaurant Group is a testament to our commitment to doing just that."

Spectators without a Championship+ Ticket can pay for food and beverage items with a credit card or digital wallet at any of the on-course concession locations, including market-style outlets designed for speed of service. Aquafina will be available at no additional charge to all ticket holders at water stations and all foodservice outlets located throughout the course.

Under the direction of Executive Chef Ed Milan, Patina Restaurant Group – the restaurant and premium catering subsidiary of Buffalo-based hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North – has created a diverse set of menus for the concessions and premium spaces, incorporating inspiration from Rochester and throughout the region. Patina will service on-course market concessions, bar outlets, chalets, suites and Club PGA.

Food and beverage companies based in New York with featured products include Zweigle's (Rochester), Nathan's Famous (Jericho), East Hill Creamery (Perry), Muranda Cheese Company (Waterloo), Watson's Chocolates (Buffalo), Seaway Trail Honey (Rochester), A&A Gourmet (New York City), Ridge Donut Café (Rochester), Wegmans (Rochester), Leo's Bakery and Deli (Rochester), Cindy's Grape Pies (Naples), Old Chatham Creamery (Groton), Fee Brothers (Rochester) and Black Button Distilling (Rochester).

Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at all market concessions and bar locations throughout the course, including a wide variety of Michelob Ultra products. Buffalo-based Resurgence Brewing Company has created Pinseeker Pale Ale for the event, while specialty cocktails available include Tito's PGA Championship Transfusion (Tito's Handmade Vodka with a grape-and-ginger elixir), Elijah Craig Oak Hill Old Fashioned (Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon with a custom oaked old fashioned cocktail syrup, garnished with a brandied cherry on ice) and Fairway Fresh (Tito's Handmade Vodka with freshly squeezed grapefruit and orange juices, Starry and grapefruit garnish).

"We are incredibly proud of the hospitality program we've built with the PGA of America," said Eric Babcook, general manager for Patina Restaurant Group at PGA of America events and a veteran of Delaware North's sports division. "Our goal is to offer the premium, restaurant-quality cuisine and exceptional hospitality that Patina is synonymous with – and bring it to scale with our century of experience in sports hospitality at Delaware North."

Patina entered the golf hospitality sector in 2021 and has since served fans at annual events such as the PGA Championship, KPMG Women's PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. The company also will be the official caterer of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y., on Long Island.

As a division of Delaware North, Patina supplements its onsite team with more than 110 managers and culinary personnel from throughout the company – including many who have led large-scale catering and foodservice operations at high-profile events such as the Australian Open, Super Bowl, World Series, All-Star games, Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals and Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Primetime Emmys Governors Ball.

About Patina Restaurant Group:

Patina Restaurant Group is a bicoastal collection of 27+ boutique restaurants in the premium segment of the hospitality industry. The group is best known for its unique and impeccable market-driven menus, modern design and décor, exemplary service culture, and outstanding beverage programs across all locations—offering numerous distinctive, one-of-a-kind dining destinations.

On the East Coast, its restaurant concepts in Orlando include fan favorites such as Morimoto Asia, Maria & Enzo's, Pizza Ponte, Enzo's Hideaway, and The Edison at Disney Springs® along with the Italy pavilion in the World Showcase at EPCOT® at Walt Disney World® Resort, which encompasses Via Napoli, Tutto Italia, Tutto Gusto, and Gelateria Toscana. Additionally, Patina operates Space 220 Restaurant in the Mission: SPACE pavilion within the World Discovery neighborhood of EPCOT®.

In New York City, Patina operates landmark locations associated with cultural centers such as Lincoln Ristorante at Lincoln Center, The Grand Tier Restaurant inside Lincoln Center's Metropolitan Opera House, State Grill and Bar in the Empire State Building, and Nick + Stef's Steakhouse next to Madison Square Garden. In Boston, Patina operates Banners Kitchen & Tap, a multi-level restaurant and bar built on the former site of the historic Boston Gardens that is now TD Garden. Next door houses Hub Hall, a modern food hall connected to North Station at The Hub on Causeway with 18 diverse dining options, including Momosan by Chef Masaharu Morimoto. Patina is also a culinary partner at the New England Aquarium, managing the year- round Harbor View Café and seasonal restaurants like Reef Bar as well as catering.

On the West Coast, its portfolio includes Downtown Disney® District staples in Anaheim such as Naples Ristorante e Bar, Napolini, and Tortilla Jo's. Patina is also comprised of celebrated venues at cultural institutions throughout Los Angeles such as Nick & Stef's Steakhouse near The Broad Museum on Bunker Hill, Leatherby's Café Rouge at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Ray's & Stark Bar at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Patina Catering, a world-class catering division servicing high-profile events across the country, and more.

Media Contact:

Charlie Roberts

(716) 316-8391

chrobert@delawarenorth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Patina Restaurant Group