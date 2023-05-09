MIAMI, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida PBS Health Channel original series, SEX TALK with Dr. Lia, is now available on multiple Free FAST based TV streaming platforms. The program features Dr. Lia Jiannine, Ph.D., Sexual Health Expert, and Associate Professor of Health and Human Performance at Nova Southeastern University, answering questions about sex and relationships with a lot of the latest research and a little common sense. The program is now in Season 2 and features medical experts and a lot of good-natured back-and-forth conversation with sidekick Derek Latta who adds humor and a healthy dose of reality.

South Florida PBS Logo (PRNewsfoto/South Florida PBS) (PRNewswire)

SOUTH FLORIDA PBS' HEALTH CHANNEL SEX TALK WITH DR. LIA NOW AVAILABLE ON FAST CHANNELS TV

With 42 episodes across 2 seasons, SEX TALK with Dr. Lia is a lively, informative, and fun show that covers a wide range of topics related to sexual health. New episode of SEX TALK with Dr. Lia will be available daily on the FAST Channels that currently broadcast the Health Channel.

The Health Channel has already been created and launched with platform partner FAST Channels TV, and is available on the following free consumer services: MEGOGO, Streeme (Ch. 122), FlixHouse, and HeroGo TV. It is available in the USA and Canada on Mometu.

Speaking on the new channel, FAST Channels TV CEO, Russell Foy, shared, "We're thrilled to have the Sex Talk series included in the Health Channel, and we have already had it placed on over 20 TV streaming platforms with many expressing interests to add the channel to their lineup."

For more information about SEX TALK with Dr. Lia visit: www.AllHealthTV.com

About the Health Channel:

AllHealthGo is South Florida PBS' exciting new digital health media venture that is building a trusted source of health and wellness information for consumers hungry for information and understanding. Through AllHealthGo's Health Channel, the only 24/7 health and wellness TV channel in the country, we connect you with medical and well-being specialists in real-time, promoting healthier lifestyle options. In partnership with prestigious organizations, the service aims to empower you with the most up-to-date information, enabling you to take more control of your and your family's health. To complement the live interactions with medical and well-being specialists, AllHealthGo offers a robust companion digital platform that provides access to specialized services. To learn more about the Health Channel visit, www.AllHealthTV.com.

CONTACT:

Anabel Cardenas

acardenas@southfloridpbs.org

(305) 424-4009

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Channel; South Florida PBS