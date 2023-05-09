Koniag Government Services Subsidiary Awarded $83M Contract to support the Indian Health Service (IHS) Health IT Modernization Program

CHANTILLY, Va., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadiak LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Koniag Government Services LLC was recently awarded an $83M contract to provide Program Management Office (PMO) services in support of the Indian Health Service (IHS) Health IT Modernization Program.

This IHS program will support consistent patient management and promote increased data integration and usability. Kadiak will deliver program management services in support of this transformative initiative, spanning eight primary task areas: project management, acquisition & business management support, PMO operations, systems engineering management support, implementation & deployment management support, testing and verification (T&V), transition-in, and transition-out.

KGS CEO, Kevin Wideman commented, "KGS is delighted to be awarded this contract by the IHS and looks forward to working with them in fulfilling these critical efforts to further their mission to raise the physical, mental, social, and spiritual health of American Indians and Alaska Natives to the highest level. KGS brings a highly experienced clinically led leadership team that is outcomes focused to support the IHS in reaching its goals.".

About Koniag Government Services (KGS)

Koniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of multiple wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.

