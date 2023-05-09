Inc. Magazine Names EvolutionIQ 'Best Workplace' For Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EvolutionIQ, the leading AI-Powered Claims Guidance platform specifically designed for the insurance industry, has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2023 list of Best Workplaces. EvolutionIQ was also named Best Workplace in the special categories of "On the Rise," for companies in operation less than four years, and for "Prosperous and Thriving" based on gross revenue.

Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2023 (PRNewswire)

The wide-ranging, comprehensive measurement looks at American companies that create exceptional working environments and company cultures, and that foster employee growth. As part of the competition, each company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Each organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

AI-powered Claims Guidance is an entirely new category of software invented by EvolutionIQ that helps insurance companies enable faster injury recovery and returns-to-work by focusing their resources and expertise where they can best help claimants the most. It uses proprietary next-generation machine learning and natural language processing to understand complex bodily injury and recovery like a medical expert and guide examiners and adjusters daily to the right actions on the right claims at the right time to maximize impact. The technology has already led to tens of thousands of sick and injured people getting their lives back on track, with the number increasing every day. Carriers report up to a 35 percent increase in sick or injured people returning to work using EvolutionIQ with those returns happening on average 3.5 months sooner when compared to legacy processes.

"Our biggest asset is our people, full stop," said co-Founder and co-CEO Mike Saltzman. "Without the team we've built, we wouldn't be able to deliver the incredible results for our clients and their injured workers. EvolutionIQ is committed to enabling the most talented technologists on the planet to make a huge impact in the world of bodily injury recovery – and their work matters to millions of Americans annually."

EvolutionIQ's has built a company culture that:

Elevates collaboration, open communication, respect, and trust between colleagues

Fosters an atmosphere of creativity and innovation that prioritizes new ideas and solutions, the freedom to make decisions, autonomy, and an ownership mindset

Recognizes and rewards employees for their hard work, commitment, and results

Aligns vision, strategy and execution providing a path to impact for every employee

"2022 was possibly the most challenging labor market in tech history due to low labor participation, the great exodus, and an explosion in VC capital," said co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Tomas Vykruta."Yet, we remained committed to not only doubling our headcount and maintaining growth, but doing so without compromising on quality. We never stopped investing in our team and culture and to this day we continue to draw talent from the top 1% of tech leaders such as Amazon, Bloomberg, Meta, Google, Lyft, Palantir, Reddit, UC Berkeley, Carnegie Mellon, and more. We are continuing to rapidly grow and we are hiring – so come join us if you want to make a difference in the tech world, and in people's lives."

About EvolutionIQ

EvolutionIQ is the market leading Claims Guidance platform in Group and Individual Disability, Property & Casualty, and Workers' Compensation lines of insurance. EvolutionIQ now counts the majority of the top 20 US Disability and Life carriers as clients. EvolutionIQ's proprietary Artificial Intelligence uses the entire claim file contents, historical claims, and external data to guide claim handlers to their most productive task across the entire claim block, every day. The system combines real-time predictive accuracy, clear guidance, and explainable AI to ensure adoption and business impact. As a result, claims organizations spend their efforts on claims they can impact – and their claimants get better, more tailored service. Insurers choose EvolutionIQ to increase their profitability and control over complex lines of business by integrating decision intelligence into every step of the claims handling process. For more information, visit www.evolutioniq.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer- to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact:

Jason Kapler

EvolutionIQ

press@evolutionIQ.com

917 740 5608

EvolutionIQ-Logo (PRNewsfoto/EvolutionIQ) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EvolutionIQ