Higher Flexibility with Less Effort

ZEISS CALYPSO Focuses on Individualization and High Performance

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. , May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To maintain their position as a market leader, many companies are committed to quality control – for example, by using coordinate measuring machines. However, only an ideal software makes a comprehensive and individual evaluation possible. ZEISS CALYPSO is the general measuring software enabling both tactile and optical measurements with ZEISS coordinate measuring machines as well as the verification and analysis of the resulting 3D data. The new software version has been released.

ZEISS CALYPSO (PRNewswire)

"This year we focus on performance-related functionalities. We have extended the ZEISS CALYPSO scope of functions together with our customers," Christoph Grieser, Head of Global Software Sales at ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions, explains. ZEISS CALYPSO 2023 offers, among other benefits, an improved fault analysis, optimized workflows for optical coordinate measuring machines (CMM), better usability and advanced GD&T evaluations according to ISO-GPS and ASME.

New mathematics for GD&T

To optimize GD&T evaluations even more for ZEISS CALYPSO users, the software now offers improved algorithms for evaluation according to various standards, such as ISO-GPS and ASME. Thus, users can work with Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing even more efficiently and benefit from quality control advantages when using this method.

Improved fault analysis

While optical coordinate measuring machines are getting faster and faster, conventional evaluation of measuring results still is a fairly time-consuming, often manual, process, which requires a certain amount of expertise. The ZEISS CALYPSO concept of an automated fault analysis ensures automation of the entire evaluation process, saving valuable time for the user; the software dynamically recognizes errors in the testing feature and automatically displays all the corresponding information in detail later on. There is no need for the user to spend valuable time by creating reports. This year's release offers an even further improved automated fault analysis: All faults are automatically displayed in an interactive report. Improved automated plots show every detail; dynamic zooming in an interactive report offers new possibilities for small mechanical parts but also for a variety of electronic devices.

Optimized workflow with optical CMMs

Furthermore, with this year's release, ZEISS CALYPSO offers new evaluation functionalities for coordinate measuring machines such as ZEISS O-DETECT. The user can, for example, use the overview camera for navigation or automatically search for geometrical elements in the image acquired.

Committed to usability

Also with the newest CALYPSO version, ZEISS wants to set the benchmark. However, the ZEISS experts are even more committed to cooperation with the customers. "Usability is very important to us and to our customers: We focus on the challenges our customers have to face day by day. When developing ZEISS CALYPSO, we wanted to create a software for efficient, secure and fast processing of data volumes in an intelligent way," Grieser confirms. The new toolbox, for example, reduces the number of working steps. Frequently used testing features can be stored as favorites in an individual toolbox.

Individualization also has a high priority: Users can customize ZEISS CALYPSO specifically to their needs by, for example, adding CALYPSO freeform or CALYPSO curve, which offer a great variety of additional options. "We continuously develop and optimize our software. Additionally, new applications permanently generate the need for new functionalities, which we integrate in our software. We have a clear goal: to continue being a reliable partner to our customers," Grieser summarizes.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 8.8 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2022).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 13 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With over 38,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities (status: 30 September 2022). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai (China) and Bangalore (India). ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

