GrubMarket Named to 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 List

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced that it has been named to the 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, a highly prestigious honor awarded to the fastest-growing and most innovative private companies disrupting their industries and changing the world through technology. This recognition is a testament to GrubMarket's commitment to being one of the most important global technology enablers and digital transformers for the food industry.

This honor comes on the heels of a remarkable period of company growth that includes several significant milestones - launching the transformative GrubPay payment platform; establishing GrubMarket's "Sustainable California" initiative to support agricultural sustainability across the country; and surpassing $1.5 billion in revenue while improving on profitability in 2022.

"We are proud to be among the select few recognized on the 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 list," said Mike Xu, Founder and CEO of GrubMarket. "Our inclusion is a reflection of our team's hard work and incredible dedication to digitizing the food supply chain in order to create a more sustainable and equitable food system. As we continue to build on our trajectory as a mission-driven technology enabler and driver of digital transformation for the food industry, we will cement our position as one of the world's fastest-growing and most profitable food tech companies for years to come."

The CNBC Disruptor 50 list highlights today's most forward-thinking and ambitious companies that are fundamentally changing their industries. GrubMarket joins a venerable group of companies that have been featured on the list over the years, including Snowflake, Airbnb, Uber, and SpaceX. All submissions were subject to a comprehensive and rigorous process of research and evaluation across a wide range of quantitative and qualitative criteria, as well as feedback from CNBC's editorial staff and a global pool of entrepreneurial experts from around the world. For the full list of Disruptor 50 companies, please visit www.cnbc.com/cnbc-disruptors .

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain eCommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American and global food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States; Ontario and British Columbia (Canada); Argentina, Chile, and Colombia (South America); Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand to the rest of the U.S., Canada, South America, and other parts of the world.

