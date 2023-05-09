TORONTO and DENVER, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bond, a leading customer experience, loyalty, and growth firm, announces a strategic investment in its business from Colorado-based private equity firm, Mountaingate Capital. The announcement follows a strong period of growth for Bond and reflects the potential for further expansion in both reach and offerings to better serve clients.

Bond Sources Strategic Investment to Drive Accelerated Growth (CNW Group/Bond Brand Loyalty) (PRNewswire)

"Bond's success is a direct result of its ability to generate customer growth for its clients," said Trent Sisson, Managing Director of Mountaingate. "Bond is a unique platform we are committed to expanding organically through great work as well as through acquisitions of like-minded businesses. We're excited to partner with CEO Bob Macdonald, his leadership team, and a deep bench of global talent to grow the ways Bond can continue to deliver innovation and serve clients."

Bond has expanded to become a global entity with more than 800 people in offices across North America and Europe serving clients across sectors as diverse as retail, mobility, healthcare, and financial services. Bond recently broadened operations in Europe; unveiled a new personalization platform – Synapze XI™ – and launched BondX, a full-service agency offering, led by Kirk Drummond, co-founder of Drumroll which Bond acquired in 2022. Last month, Bond veteran and client leader Morana Bakula was appointed president, the first woman to hold the senior post.

"Mountaingate is an ideal strategic partner to help Bond drive scale at this important juncture," said Macdonald. "From our 'both sides of the counter' approach to brand experiences to leading edge technology platforms to a people-first culture, our strategy is delivering. We were purpose-built to create impact at every touchpoint of the customer journey and Mountaingate's alignment with that vision is essential in attaining next-level growth for our clients, our people, and all the communities in which we operate."

Hogan Lovells and Davies Ward Philips & Vineberg served as counsel to Mountaingate in the transaction. Houlihan Lokey, DLA Piper and Deloitte were advisors to Bond.

Mountaingate Capital is a Colorado-based, growth-focused private equity investment firm that partners with founders and entrepreneurial companies to accelerate growth and build industry leaders. Mountaingate's focus on organic growth coupled with its customer-centric buy-and-build approach and shared equity ownership with management creates more value for the end customer while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful partnerships with management teams. Mountaingate invests in the marketing services, business services, specialty distribution, and specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information on Mountaingate, please visit www.mountaingate.com.

About Bond

Bond generates growth for clients by creating enduring relationships between people and brands based on intelligent connections and engaging experiences. Guided by insights from advanced research and practical commercial application through the Bond Behavioral Institute and enabled by technology through its proprietary cloud Synapze platform, Bond serves clients globally with customer experience and loyalty solutions—enabling brands, customers, employees, partners, and the communities they serve to experience the benefits of growth. Headquartered in Toronto, Bond has more than 800 people and eight offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit us at bondbl.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Bond Brand Loyalty Logo (CNW Group/Bond Brand Loyalty) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bond Brand Loyalty