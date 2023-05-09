Angeles Investors to Announce Top 100 Startups with Hispanic Leadership & Adelante Award Honoree

CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeles Investors – the investment community on a mission to find, fund, and grow the most promising startup ventures – will recognize the top 100 startups in the U.S. with Hispanic or Latino leadership and Adelante Award honoree at its Q2 Pitch Night Event & Awards in Silicon Valley on May 11-12 , sponsored by Chase Bank.

(PRNewswire)

Angeles Investors is one of the largest and fastest growing groups in America supporting Latino/Hispanic entrepreneurs.

The Angeles 100 is not a ranked list, but rather a collection of inspiring venture-backed startups driving innovation and whose founder, member of their board of directors, or member of their leadership team is Hispanic/Latino. These startups are building great companies of the exact kind Angeles supports and invests in. This year's honorees exemplify how startup founders drive the business forward and set their organizations up for success.

The Angeles Investors Adelante Award is an award given annually to a leader who has demonstrated exceptional dedication to advancing entrepreneurship within the U.S. Hispanic and Latinx community - moving the United States of America forward...Adelante!

"We're thrilled to be gathering our world-class members, partners and sponsors for a second year at the Computer History Museum in California to celebrate great business achievements, unlock new partnerships opportunities, and to take part in stimulating discussions on the evolving venture capital landscape," said David Olivencia , Angeles Investors CEO.

The two-day event kicks off on Thursday, May 11 with a members-only private reception with leading venture capital firms sponsored by True Search, a global leader in helping technology companies grow and scale their executive teams. On May 12, members and friends of Angeles will engage with top investors & entrepreneurs from around the world, hear a few of America's top startups pitch for funding, and celebrate the Angeles 100.

Nominations for the Angeles 100 are solicited annually from Angeles members , partners, and the general public. Awardees are evaluated on their accomplishments and their ability to raise funding for their startup venture.

Event tickets may be purchased online .

Angeles Investors is one of the largest and fastest growing Angel Investing groups in America that brings together people from all ethnicities and backgrounds across the country to support Latino and Hispanic entrepreneurs in building the next great companies.

For sponsorship and membership opportunities or to purchase event tables, contact Dahlia Mjarez at members@angelesinvestors.com.

Media are invited to attend.

