Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Urges Patients to Use Only FDA-Approved Oxygen Delivery Devices

CHICAGO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical advisory board of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF), the nation's leading pulmonary fibrosis (PF) research, education, and advocacy organization, has issued a position statement on non-prescription supplemental oxygen.

The statement advises the patient community to use only FDA approved oxygen delivery devices as prescribed by their doctor. Individuals should not purchase an oxygen supply device without a prescription from a healthcare provider because doing so may lead to serious health problems. In addition, non-FDA approved oxygen delivery systems may not reliably deliver oxygen.

"Supplemental oxygen therapy is necessary and beneficial to many people living with PF. Oxygen users often prefer portable oxygen concentrators (POC) so they can remain active and mobile. Unfortunately, existing POCs have limitations such as short battery life and inadequate oxygen flow," said Dr. Amy Hajari Case, Senior Medical Advisor for Education and Awareness for the PFF. "However, non-FDA approved portable oxygen concentrators available online are not the solution. Patients should always speak with their healthcare provider before any out-of-pocket purchase of a portable oxygen concentrator."

The PFF's medical advisory board is committed to helping patients who rely on supplemental oxygen. In February, the PFF joined with 23 other patient, professional, and industry groups to advocate for patient-centric legislative changes to supplemental oxygen supply and reimbursement. The PFF's efforts to advocate for improvements in access to oxygen are ongoing.

To review the full PFF statement on Non-prescription Supplemental Oxygen, click here.

More than 250,000 Americans are living with pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease, progressive diseases that cause inflammation, scarring, or both, that damage the lung's capacity to transfer vital oxygen from the air into the blood. Over 50,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. There is no known cure, but many clinical trials are underway.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

