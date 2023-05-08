Papa Johns Houston and Houston Area Ford Dealers #PapasPickup Powered by F-150 Truck Giveaway Winner Announced

HOUSTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, April 25th, Papa Johns Houston and Houston Area Ford Dealers announced Danielle Adams as the winner of their #PapasPickup Powered by F-150 giveaway.

"Being able to tell Danielle in-person that she is the winner of #PapasPickup was one of the greatest feelings," said Lance Stafko, Papa Johns Houston - President. "Seeing her pure joy made our day. Thank you to all of the participants of #PapasPickup from Papa Johns and Houston Area Ford Dealers."

"On behalf of all the Houston Area Ford Dealers, I'd like to congratulate Danielle on winning the Papa Johns Ford F-150® truck," said Ryan Laskowski, Chairman of the Houston Ford Dealers Association. "The F-150 is the Best In Texas. We're sure this truck will help Danielle in the very best ways."

