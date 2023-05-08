OTC LOGISTICS WELCOMES INDUSTRY LEADER BRIAN HOLLENBECK AS GENERAL MANAGER.

AS PART OF ITS EXPANSION PLAN, OTC LOGISTICS HAS ADDED AN INDUSTRY VETERAN TO PLAY A PIVOTAL ROLE IN DRIVING THE COMPANY'S GROWTH AND SUCCESS.

HOUSTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Logistics, a global Freight Forwarder offering specialized logistics and project management services, is pleased to announce the addition of Brian Hollenbeck as its new General Manager, effective May 8, 2023.

Brian Hollenbeck joins OTC Logistics as General Manager (PRNewswire)

"We will partner with entities that share the same devotion to customer satisfaction."

Brian brings over 30 years of experience leading publicly traded, foreign owned, and private Freight Forwarding entities. In his new role at OTC Logistics, he will be responsible for identifying and executing growth opportunities for the company globally.

"We are thrilled to have Brian Hollenbeck join our team as General Manager," said Kirk Lane, Managing Director of OTC Logistics. "His wealth of experience and leadership in the freight forwarding industry will be invaluable in driving growth and delivering exceptional service to our customers. I am confident that he will be a great addition to our organization and will help us achieve our strategic objectives."

Before joining OTC Logistics, Brian served as the President and CEO of BLG Logistics, Inc. for five years. He also held various leadership roles with Crane Worldwide Logistics, Eagle Global Logistics, and Sea Land Services. Brian holds a BS Degree in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and has direct managerial experience in Less than Truckload, Truckload, Freight Forwarding, Project Logistics, and 3PL warehousing and inventory control. He also has direct experience in start-up operations for a very successful US-based freight forwarder.

"I look forward to working with the entire OTC team to help lead the company into a sustained growth model set up to bring our customers world-class service and communication," said Brian Hollenbeck. "As an integral part of our customers' supply chain, we plan to bring expertise and service expertise to solidify our relationships. We feel our asset light model will continue to flourish, and we will partner with entities that share the same devotion to customer satisfaction. We also plan to look at markets outside the Houston market where we can bring value to our customers."

The announcement comes as OTC Global Holdings expanded its operations with the opening of a new office in The Woodlands, TX. Javier Loya, Co-CEO of OTC Global Holdings, the holding company of OTC Logistics, concluded: "The addition of Brian Hollenbeck to the OTC Logistics team is a testament to the company's commitment to providing exceptional service to its customers. With his extensive experience and expertise in the industry, Brian will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in driving the company's growth and success."

For more information about OTC Logistics and their services, please visit their website at https://www.otclogistics.com.

About OTC Logistics

OTC Logistics is a leading global provider of logistics, freight forwarding and supply chain solutions. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to innovation, OTC Logistics offers a range of services, including transportation, warehousing, and inventory management. With dedicated engineers and a single point of contact for every project, OTC Logistics offers global precision, speed and safety in full-service logistics and freight forwarding since 2016. For more information, visit www.otclogistics.com.

About OTC Global Holdings

OTCGH is the world's largest independent institutional broker of commodities, covering financial and physical instruments from offices in Chicago, Geneva, Houston, London, Louisville, New Jersey, New York and Singapore. OTCGH has been awarded "Broker of the Year" by Energy Risk. With a portfolio of nearly 20 companies, OTCGH is a liquidity provider on CBOT, ICE, NYMEX, and NODAL. The company serves more than 450 institutional clients, including over 70 members of the Global Fortune 500, and transacts in hundreds of different commodity delivery points in Asia, Europe and the Americas. For more information, visit www.otcgh.com

OTC Logistics is a leading global provider of logistics, freight forwarding and supply chain solutions. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to innovation, OTC Logistics offers a range of services, including transportation, warehousing, and inventory management. With dedicated engineers and a single point of contact for every project, OTC Logistics offers global precision, speed and safety in full-service logistics and freight forwarding since 2016. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OTC Global Holdings