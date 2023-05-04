WHITE MOUNTAIN AND CLIFFS SIGNS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH ICONIC FOOTWEAR INC.

WHITE MOUNTAIN AND CLIFFS TO INTRODUCE WOMEN'S, MEN'S AND KIDS' SLIPPERS AND FLIP FLOPS

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHITE MOUNTAIN AND CLIFFS, the footwear brands dedicated to offering classic styles with a focus on comfort at an accessible price point, today announced they have signed a new licensing agreement for the distribution of slippers, sandals, flip flops, aqua socks and water shoes for women's, men's and kids. White Mountain and Cliffs have partnered with Iconic Footwear Inc., an industry-leading wholesale fashion footwear company specializing in providing up-to-date trends, while ensuring the highest quality, at competitive pricing.

(PRNewsfoto/American Exchange Group) (PRNewswire)

This new collection of slippers, sandals and flip flops marks White Mountain and Cliffs' first foray into new product categories beyond women's footwear. With a focus on redefining casual comfort, accessible style, and sustainability, the collection is crafted with premium materials such as suede, faux fur and memory foam in timeless silhouettes like moccasins, booties and clogs that embody fashion and functionality. Featuring padded insoles for superior comfort and supportive yet flexible outsoles intended for all-day wear, each pair is designed to appeal to a broad range of consumers, including men's and youth. This expansion into new product categories allows the brand to tap into a new audience while maintaining its commitment to accessibility, with retail price points ranging from $15.00 - $60.00. The first collections are scheduled to be launched in Fall 2023, just in time for the holiday season, and will be available at Nordstrom Rack, TJX, DSW, Macy's, the brand's e-commerce site: www.whitemountainshoes.com, and specialty stores to follow.

"White Mountain and Cliffs have always been dedicated to providing our customers with the highest quality, comfortable footwear at accessible prices. This new licensing agreement with Iconic Footwear is a significant step towards American Exchange Group's mission to grow the business and expand the customer base of the brands that we acquire. Iconic Footwear's expertise and capabilities make them the perfect partner for us, and we are excited to work together to offer our customers the best possible products" said Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group.

"Since American Exchange Group acquired the White Mountain and Cliffs brands in January 2023, we have been making strategic and bold moves to expand the brands beyond women's footwear," said Cynthia Nixon, VP of Licensing and Brand Development. "Thanks to the strength of the brands and our strong relationships in the market, we were able to secure this new licensing agreement in just a few short months. This marks our first foray into a new product category in White Mountain's 40 plus-year history, and we're thrilled to be able to offer our current and new customers more stylish and comfortable footwear options" Nixon added.

"Iconic Footwear is excited to incorporate White Mountain and Cliffs into our diverse portfolio of licensed brands. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with a globally recognized brand known for their comfort, style, and innovation. This collaboration comes as a perfect fit to highlight what White Mountain and Cliffs are best known for, as our company mission specializes in manufacturing comfort driven shoes and slippers without compromising fashion, quality, and price. With decades of experience, our design, product development and logistics teams will further expand White Mountain and Cliffs global reach in the footwear industry" said Mayer Lati, CEO of Iconic Footwear.

About White Mountain

White Mountain Footwear Group is a footwear company dedicated to offering classic styles with a focus on comfort at an accessible price point for the past 40 years. www.whitemountainshoes.com.

About American Exchange Group:

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of accessories and footwear. By facilitating distribution to major retailers globally for private label brands, exclusive licensed brands, and accessories including footwear, tech wearables, watches, jewelry, handbags and fashion accessories, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends.

About Iconic Footwear Inc.



Iconic Footwear Inc. is an industry-leading wholesale fashion footwear company specializing in providing up-to-date trends, while ensuring the highest quality, at competitive pricing. We offer an extensive collection of sneakers, sandals, wedges, boots, comfort shoes and slippers for ladies, men's, kids and infants in both private label as well as in a diverse collection of licensed brands. Iconic Footwear stands for integrity, customer driven, on-trend, niche styling, innovative approaches, and creative designs. Contact: info@iconicfootwear.com.

White Mountain (PRNewswire)

Cliffs by White Mountain (PRNewswire)

