PGT Trucking Is Recognized for Fleet Safety, Overall Safety Culture

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking, Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, was awarded third place by the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association for the 2023 Fleet Safety Awards. Additionally, PGT Trucking received the President's Trophy, a prestigious recognition to highlight the motor carrier with the top overall safety program and culture.

PGT Trucking was awarded the Fleet Safety Award, Third Place, and President's Trophy by the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association and Great West Casualty Company. (PRNewswire)

The annual PMTA Fleet Safety Awards, presented in association with Great West Casualty Company, recognizes motor carriers for their safe vehicle operations, based on verifiable data from the previous year. Participants must submit an application to report all mileage and Department of Transportation (DOT) reported accidents from domiciled fleet vehicles in Pennsylvania, and winners are announced at the yearly PMTA Membership Conference in April. PGT Trucking participated in the over nine million miles division, with the President's Trophy awarded among fleets with more than four million miles.

"These recognitions are a testament to PGT's comprehensive safety program, solidifying our position as a 2023 Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For® company," states Joseph Newton, PGT Trucking Director, Safety. "We are proud of the dedication, hard work and continued safe driving focus by our fleet of professional drivers as we strive to be the safest flatbed carrier."

Southern Pines Trucking, an affiliate of PGT Trucking specializing in cryogenic tanker and heavy haul operations, was also awarded third place in the four to nine million miles division.

"We are honored to receive the Fleet Safety Award and to be recognized by the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association and Great West Casualty Company for our fleet's safe operation and commitment to safety," states Darren Coast, Southern Pines Trucking President, Cryogenics Division. "I truly appreciate the ongoing efforts of our entire team and professional drivers who make this happen."

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offers flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation, focused on the Future of Flatbed®. PGT was recognized as a 2023 Best Fleets to Drive For®. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." www.pgttrucking.com .

About Southern Pines Trucking:

Southern Pines Trucking is a multi-service transportation firm offering tanker and heavy haul services. Southern Pines operates over 75 trucks and 200 specialized pieces of equipment to handle any type of hauling needs in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit www.spinestrucking.com.

Contact: Katie Irvine, PGT Trucking

Phone: 724.987.1812 Email: kirvine@pgttrucking.com

Celebrating 40 Years! (PRNewsfoto/PGT Trucking Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PGT Trucking, Inc.