Novavax to Participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference.

Conference Details: Fireside Chat Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) Location: Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada Moderator: Alec Stranahan, Ph.D., Equity Research Analyst – Biotechnology Novavax participants: John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer and Filip Dubovsky, M.D., President, Research & Development



Event: Investor Meetings Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 - Thursday, May 11, 2023

A replay of the recorded fireside session will be available through the Events & presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 90 days from the date of the conference.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined.

