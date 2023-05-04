Jesse Levin Named Chief Executive Officer of BetterCloud

Seasoned Growth Strategist and Operator to Guide Efforts to Accelerate Growth, Operating Scale and Market Leadership

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the leading SaaS Management Platform provider, today announced that seasoned growth-strategy veteran, Jesse Levin, joined the company as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Levin joins the company to lead BetterCloud through its next stage of growth, as company Founder and current CEO, David Politis, steps into the role of Executive Chairman. Both leadership changes are effective immediately.

"I am honored by the opportunity to serve BetterCloud as its new CEO," said Levin. "The Company's SaaS Management Platform is uniquely positioned to help enterprises realize the promised impact of cloud-hosted applications otherwise constrained by central IT capacity and budget pressure. Our revolutionary approach to SaaS Management and Operations improves business productivity and boosts IT reach and impact through standards, controls and rigorous security posture. I look forward to working arm-in-arm with David, our world-class team of BetterClouders and our supportive investor base to accelerate product innovation, service excellence, and industry consolidation—extending our global market leadership position in the years to come."

Levin brings more than 25 years of experience building high-tech, high-touch data- and software- as-a-service businesses to his new role at BetterCloud. He was most recently the CEO of Brightfield where he led the transformation of an enterprise AI software company into an industry-acclaimed extended workforce spend management platform. Prior, Levin served in multiple roles including Head of Strategy & Corporate Development at CEB. There he led strategy, product development, mergers and acquisitions and operating teams to grow to nearly $1B in revenue—serving more than 10,000 companies globally, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500. His extensive experience leading AI and intelligence software businesses, while building CXO customer communities and driving acquisitions and global expansion, will be instrumental to achieving BetterCloud's vision during this phase of growth.

"I am excited for Jesse to join BetterCloud as our next CEO," said Politis. "He is a decisive, customer-driven leader whose approach to strategy and product development will position our organization for future growth and scale, organically and inorganically. Jesse's values are tightly aligned to Bettercloud company values, which differentiate our company and the customer experience. This tight cultural alignment makes him the ideal growth strategist and operating leader as BetterCloud enables thousands of satisfied customers to improve business agility through IT efficiency and effectiveness."

During his tenure and role as CEO over the past 11 years, Politis led BetterCloud to establish the transformational category of SaaS Management and the practice of SaaS Operations in partnership with 1,000+ customers and 300+ employees. This strong and impressive foundation sets Levin and the BetterCloud executive team up to continue to lead and strengthen BetterCloud's category dominance as the market-leading SaaS Management Platform.

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the market leader for SaaS Operations, enabling IT professionals to transform their employee experience, maximize operational efficiency, and centralize data protection. With no-code automation enabling zero touch workflows, thousands of forward-thinking organizations like Block (formerly Square), Oscar Health and HelloFresh now rely on BetterCloud to automate processes and policies across their cloud application portfolio. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com .

