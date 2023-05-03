KARISMA HOTELS & RESORTS CELEBRATES TRAVEL AGENTS ALL MONTH LONG

Introducing Travel Agent Advisory Board, Seminars, Weekly Scavenger Hunts, and Booking Incentives

MIAMI, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May is Travel Agent Appreciation Month, and Karisma Hotels & Resorts is celebrating all month long with the introduction of a travel agent advisory board, weekly scavenger hunts with prizes, incentives for new bookings, and seminars taking place throughout the month.

Karisma Hotels & Resorts (PRNewswire)

In an effort to elevate the voices of the agent community, the travel agent advisory board, known as the Compass Committee, will provide valuable insight on key initiatives to help shape business decisions. This hand-selected committee, composed of agents, agency owners, and key executives, will receive first-hand looks at new product development and innovation across the portfolio and participate in quarterly online meetings and annual on-site events. Applications open on May 3rd, and a maximum of 15 people will be selected to serve on this year's board. Full-time accredited Gourmet Inclusive® Vacation Consultants (GIVC) and Gourmet Inclusive (GI) Rewards agents and agency owners are invited to apply using this link, www.taadvisoryboard.com . To be considered, agents must be enrolled and active in Karisma's Gourmet Inclusive travel agent programs - GIVC or GI Rewards. Entries will close on May 30th, 2023, and the committee selections will be announced on June 15th, 2023.

"At Karisma Hotels & Resorts, we have an agent-first commitment," said Marilyn Cairo, Vice President of Global Sales at Premier Worldwide Marketing. We pride ourselves on collaboration and building a community where everyone is empowered to succeed. We always want to be better partners, and this board will help ensure that. It's one of the many ways we plan to give back this month and beyond."

Virtual scavenger hunts will also occur each week, and participating agents can win a $250 gift card. The scavenger hunt questionnaire will be distributed weekly via email, closing each Friday at midnight. Each questionnaire will focus on different brands within the Karisma Hotels & Resorts portfolio. Those who complete all four scavenger hunts will also be entered to win a $1000 gift card grand prize.

As an added incentive, new bookings made for Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts and the Margaritaville brand between May 1st - July 31st for travel between May 15th to December 15th, 2023, will receive Double Gourmet Inclusive® points when registered by the agent in their account via Karisma's travel agent portal.

Additionally, live in-person seminars will occur throughout the month of May focusing on updates to the Karisma portfolio, to include Summer of SpongeBob at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts and Summer of Music at Margaritaville Island Reserve Resorts. Each week, Karisma will surprise attending agents in a select city with a three-night trip for two to a Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun, or Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya, opening on June 1st, 2023.

For more information or to sign up for a seminar, agents can visit taadvisoryboard.com/seminars/ .

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury hotel collection that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Property brands include Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma; El Dorado Spa Resorts by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; Generations Resorts by Karisma; Hidden Beach Resort by Karisma; Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts; and Margaritaville St. Somewhere by Karisma. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades, including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 100 Hotels in the World," Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," TripAdvisor® Traveler's Choice "Best Hotels for Romance," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award'' and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to employee and community support while delivering authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations.

Media Contact:

McKenzie Pickett, Alliance Connection

mckenzie@allianceconnection.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Karisma Hotels & Resorts