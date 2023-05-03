The Hershey Company Named No. 3 on DiversityInc's 'Top 50 Companies for Diversity' List

The recognition marks the fifth consecutive year DiversityInc has recognized Hershey's enterprise commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion.

HERSHEY, Pa., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced it ranks number three on DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity annual list. The recognition is a testament to Hershey's longstanding commitment to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, which ensures the company can carve out a path where everyone – within its workforce and the communities it serves – can succeed. The candy and snack maker's latest initiatives include ' Future CEO, ' ' Say Hola ' and enhanced supplier diversity programs.

"At Hershey, we know that diversity, equity and inclusion are key to long-term success – not just for our workforce but for the communities where we live and work," said Alicia Petross, Chief Diversity Officer, The Hershey Company. "Recognition on DiversityInc's flagship list – amongst best-in-class champions of DEI – reaffirms and fuels our commitment to advance these initiatives."

Hershey's efforts are guided by The Pathways Project , the company's five-year plan to make Hershey more diverse and inclusive by bringing in a wider range of talent and perspectives, recognizing and developing talent, and showing up for consumers and communities in new ways. The company's employee-affinity program, Business Resource Groups (BRGs), are key to implementing Hershey's DEI strategy throughout the organization.

"I am proud to be a part of a company which turns to employees to influence DEI strategy and ensure we're showing up in the right ways," said Regina Hughes, Latino BRG Co-Lead and Director of Finance, M&A, THX, The Hershey Company. "Within Hershey, the Latino BRG serves as an inclusive community where Latinos are empowered to be their best selves, advance their careers, and celebrate heritage and culture. Through this platform, we are able to connect Hershey to diverse communities and drive change across the business – from launching our bilingual manufacturing initiative, 'Say Hola', to informing how we recruit, engage and mentor our peers."

Hershey credits this recognition to prioritizing – and investing in – its workforce and community initiatives, proactively fostering an equitable environment where employees can feel a sense of belonging. Notable results from Hershey's DEI initiatives include:

Representation and Leadership: Hershey recognizes the strength and opportunity behind amplifying diverse voices from early-in-career individuals and senior leadership. Currently, its Board of Directors has 58% diverse representation, an executive committee with 44% diverse representation and a global workforce with nearly 50% gender representation.

Recruitment and Supplier Diversity: Hershey believes it's crucial to foster a workforce and supply chain which reflect its consumer base. By 2030, Hershey will quadruple its investments with diverse suppliers, helping to promote economic equality and opportunity for diverse-owned businesses.

Gender and Pay Equity: In 2019, Hershey achieved 1:1 gender pay equity, and in 2021, 1:1 aggregate people of color (POC) pay equity for salaried employees on an aggregated basis in the U.S. By 2025, Hershey strives to achieve aggregate dollar-for-dollar pay equity for salaried employees worldwide.

bilingual manufacturing facility in Hazleton, Pa . 'Say Hola' is a proof point to the company's people-first manufacturing vision. Accessible and Equitable Work Environment: Hershey promotes an equitable and accessible workplace by actively investing in employee development programs and adapting its facilities to accommodate different needs where every individual can contribute and thrive. In 2022, the company launched its first U.S.. 'Say Hola' is a proof point to the company's people-first manufacturing vision.

Fostering the Next Generation: Hershey is committed to fostering a more just and equitable future by supporting equitable access to education and supporting youth development programs. Honoring the legacy of its founder, Milton Hershey , the company has carried on the tradition of investing in and supporting Milton Hershey School, which provides a free K-12 education to children from marginalized communities. Most recently, the company hosted Future CEO – a virtual mentorship summit hosted by Hershey leadership - to support the next generation of women leaders. Furthermore, the company continues to lend the platforms of its iconic brands to amplify diverse voices, engage consumers and enable equitable opportunities for all, including KIT KAT's Black Music History activation which will return this June.

In addition to be being honored on DiversityInc's flagship list, The Hershey Company was also recognized on DiversityInc's 'Top Companies' specialty lists, including:

Top Companies for Women Executives

Top Companies for Asian American Executives

Top Companies for Black Executives

Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups

Top Companies for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Top Companies for Executive Diversity Councils

Top Companies for High Potentials

Top Companies for Latin Executives

Top Companies for Mentoring

Top Companies for Native American Pacific Islander Executives

Top Companies for People With Disabilities

Top Companies for Philanthropy

Top Companies for Sponsorship

Top Companies for Talent Acquisition for Women of Color

Top Companies for Veterans

The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity is empirically driven and based on 2022 company-submitted data in these six key areas: Leadership Accountability, Human Capital Diversity Metrics, Talent Programs, Workforce Practices, Supplier Diversity and Philanthropy. View the entire Top 50 list and specialty lists.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has nearly 20,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive $10.4 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com .

About DiversityInc: The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity-management initiatives. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a USBLN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.

