EpicQuest Education to Hold Summer Camps for High School Students

The Summer Camps Reinforce EEIQ's Global Recruiting and International Growth Strategy

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), ("EpicQuest Education", "EEIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking college and university degrees in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that it will be holding summer exchange camps (the "Summer Camps") for high school students from Latin American (LATAM) countries and China from July 16 to July 29, 2023. The Summer Camps will provide introductory collegiate workshops, cultural exchange and exposure to US college and university programs. This will be the first cohort of students from LATAM hosted by Davis College, and it is an important step in the Company's international expansion strategy.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (PRNewswire)

The summer camps for international students further illustrate EEIQ's strategic growth plan of internationalization.

Diane Brunner, President of Davis College, commented, "We are excited about our summer language camp coming up in July. The program for Latin American high school students is in perfect alignment with our deepened internationalization at EpicQuest Education and also supports our LATAM recruiting efforts. We believe that the multicultural experience that is in store for the summer camp students will be invaluable in exposing them to the potential rewards of study abroad programs in the US."

The summer pre-university camp at the English Language Center at Miami University Regionals will run tangential to Davis College's summer language camp for the first week. Both groups of students will experience valuable workshops in Hamilton, Ohio. Following week one, high school students in the pre-university camp will depart for the East Coast for a tour of the region's top universities. Students in the summer language camp will complete week two at the Company's Davis College in Toledo, Ohio.

The Company will employ a comprehensive 'turnkey' services approach for the students attending the Summer Camps. Its services will include airport pick up, residential dormitory accommodations, meals, 24-hour supervision, local transportation for scheduled activities, and entry to all cultural and entertainment events. Such events include visits to local colleges and universities, museum tours, attendance at a major league baseball game, outdoor athletic activities and local shopping experiences.

EEIQ believes that the Camps will help to build the brand name of the programs the Company and its subsidiaries offer. Davis College's summer language camp will be capped at 20 LATAM students. The pre-university camp has a guaranteed enrollment of 30 students, with an expected total of 35 students. We are confident that the Summer Camps will provide students with an affordable and rewarding experience where they can strengthen their English language skills and increase their exposure to US higher education and culture. The Summer Camps will also be beneficial to EEIQ in terms of its LATAM international high school recruiting, which is a strengthened focus area for the Company, and which further illustrates its strategic growth plan of internationalization.

About Davis College

Davis College was founded in 1858 and is a private career-training college located in Toledo, Ohio. Davis College offers a specialized professional career training curriculum in numerous fields, and its mission is to provide marketable skills that enhance the employability of its graduates. Davis College offers coursework flexibility to ensure program success as well as externship opportunities that provide its student population with real-world skill sets prior to graduation. In addition, Davis College has agreements with several four-year US universities for 'transfer pathways' that pave the way for its associate degree students to gain admission. Davis College is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools with programs authorized by the Ohio Board of Higher Education. For more information, please visit https://www.daviscollege.edu/ .

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and college degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional Campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. For more information, please visit https://www.epicquesteducation.com/ .

