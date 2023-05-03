Delcath Systems to Host First Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announced today it will host a conference call on May 12, 2023, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Event Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Participant Numbers: Toll Free: 1-833-630-1960

International: 1-412-317-1841

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/EwPL2ydl3ra

CONFERENCE REPLAY US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658 Replay Access Code: 2940240 End Date: May 19, 2023

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The Company's proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATOTM KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatic-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM), also known as metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Europe, the PHP system is now regulated as a Class lll medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

