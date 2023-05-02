Troutman Pepper Ramps Up White Collar + Government Investigations Practice in North Carolina with Partner Addition

Matthew Orso, Known for Representing Major Financial Institutions in High-Profile Enforcement Matters, Joins Firm

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew "Matt" Orso, a white collar litigation attorney who has significant experience counseling clients facing government investigations, has joined Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized White Collar + Government Investigations Practice Group as a partner in Charlotte. He previously served as co-lead of the Bank Defense and Counseling team at McGuireWoods.

Matthew “Matt” Orso, Partner, Troutman Pepper (PRNewswire)

"Matt is a highly respected advocate for clients subject to regulatory oversight with significant experience representing financial institutions in high-profile enforcement matters," said John West, chair of the firm's Business Litigation department. "His deep connections with our existing clients make him an ideal fit for our team."

"I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Matt for many years. His addition helps to expand our white collar and government investigations capabilities in North Carolina," added Jason Evans, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's Charlotte office. "We look forward to working with him to add more value to clients here in Charlotte and across the country."

Orso focuses his practice on helping clients manage legal, financial, and reputational risks arising from regulatory scrutiny. He regularly defends companies and individuals in criminal and civil white collar enforcement actions, conducts high-stakes internal investigations, counsels on compliance with BSA/AML laws and regulations, and handles complex immigration matters. Orso represents clients facing inquiries from, and enforcement actions brought by, government and industry regulators, including the U.S. Department of Justice, Securities & Exchange Commission, Internal Revenue Service, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and state attorneys general, among others.

"I am excited to join Troutman Pepper's sophisticated White Collar + Government Investigations team and to build upon its investigations and litigation offerings," Orso said. "The firm's demonstrated strength serving the financial service industry and client affinities make this the perfect move for my practice."

Orso earned his JD from Saint Louis University School of Law and his bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton.

Troutman Pepper's White Collar + Government Investigations Practice Group includes former government prosecutors, in-house compliance counsel, and seasoned white collar defense attorneys who proactively resolve sensitive government investigations and proceedings. The team has decades of experience handling high-stakes civil and criminal government and internal investigations throughout the country and responds quickly to minimize risk.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

Troutman Pepper logo (PRNewsfoto/Troutman Pepper) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP