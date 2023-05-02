Specialist Firms Synthetik Applied Technologies LLC and Saleria LLC Announce Merger

AUSTIN, HOUSTON and LONDON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetik Applied Technologies and Saleria today announced the successful conclusion of negotiations to merge the two companies. The transaction creates a global research and development capability that will offer risk mitigation solutions across numerous sectors including defense, security, insurance and energy.

The new entity will trade under the name Synthetik Applied Technologies, maintaining the Saleria brand for its line of physical products.

Underpinning the merger are the synergies obtainable by combining Synthetik's skills in computational risk analysis, insurance analytics and artificial intelligence with Saleria's material testing capabilities and physical protection products. They will allow the integrated firm to design a wider and better range of risk mitigation more quickly in response to expanding global threats.

CEO of Saleria, Brian Watson, who takes over as CEO of the new company commented:

'We are delighted to bring the Saleria product line and our materials expertise to enhance the success of Synthetik Applied Technologies. Together we will be better able to develop technology, products, and services that meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. We look forward to working with our private and public sector clients and partners to help build a safer world.'

Peter Vonk, co-founder of Synthetik, who moves into a new role as Chief Technology Officer, commented:

"It makes perfect sense for the two organizations with a history of successful collaboration to combine into a world-class R&D company. The partnership will accelerate technology development in modelling and simulation, machine learning, artificial intelligence and physical protection, leveraging returns from existing offerings and speeding the identification and exploitation of new ones."

Vonk is joined on the executive team by Chief Science Officer, Dr. Jim Warren PhD, who brings extensive blast engineering expertise to Synthetik's portfolio. Tim Brewer becomes Chief Operating Officer of the new entity for the US and will work closely on developing transatlantic business with Jason Blaylock who has been appointed President of Synthetik's European operations, which he will lead from the UK.

The new majority ownership group is led by Houston-based entrepreneur Chuck Watson, the former Chairman and CEO of Dynegy and co-founder and former Chairman of Twin Eagle Energy Resources. He will serve as Synthetik's new Chairman and brings extensive experience building profitable companies and a robust network to support Synthetik's growth.

