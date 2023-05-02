Smith+Nephew receives Innovative Technology contract from Vizient for PICO™ Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

Contract awarded for products that bring improvement to healthcare industry

LONDON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces its PICO Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems have received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc. the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation of the PICO Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient's member-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient members unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient's Innovative Technology Program. Vizient member-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.

The PICO sNPWT System provides a portable, easy to use, canister-free design and is equipped with the comfort and mobility of Smith+Nephew soft port technology. This proprietary, silicone-based, four-layer technology uniquely manages wound fluid by simultaneously evaporating and locking it away, keeping excess moisture away from the wound and periwound area.1

This technology also offers expansion of NPWT benefits beyond the wound site by providing compression to the periwound area, which may help improve perfusion.2

The PICO System received this award after being cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the first sNPWT system indicated to aid in reducing the incidence of superficial and deep incisional surgical site infections (SSIs) for high-risk patients in Class I and Class II wounds, post-operative Seroma, and Dehiscence.

"We are thrilled that our PICO System has been recognized by healthcare experts in receiving this distinguished Innovative Technology contract in the US. Surgical site complications continue to be costly events that plague our patients and healthcare systems. "Our PICO technology has been shown to reduce the risk of SSIs across multiple specialties, improving patient care and helping get them home sooner" said Laura Ackerman, Vice President and General Manager, NPWT at Smith+Nephew. "We are committed to innovating the standard of care for patients, and this recognition of the PICO System by Vizient further validates that commitment."

About Vizient

Vizient represents a diverse membership that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and represents approximately $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology company focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 19,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2022. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

