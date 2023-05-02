Permanente Live webinar to address caring for the fast-growing population of older adults

Permanente Live webinar to address caring for the fast-growing population of older adults

Leaders from The John A. Hartford Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, SCAN Health Plan and AARP to share health care delivery strategies

OAKLAND, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from The John A. Hartford Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan, and AARP will discuss how health care organizations can prepare to care for the rapidly-expanding population of older adults during a May 15, 2023, Permanente Live webinar, "Meeting the Health Needs of an Aging Population."

This complimentary virtual panel featuring renowned health and aging leaders will explore strategies for caring for Baby Boomers, the generation that's revolutionizing healthy aging while at the same time living longer with more complex health and social needs. Older adults are the fastest-growing population in the United States — by 2040, people older than 65 will comprise more than 22% of the population, up from17% in 2020. To ensure that the needs of this population are met requires a health care delivery system that promotes aging with dignity, independence and choice.

What: Attendees will learn about the importance of prevention, the role of family caregivers, and innovations in health care delivery and community-based services. They will also gain insight into the role of primary care, recruiting and workforce retention, and policy recommendations to help promote needed change.

Join this webinar to learn about:

How industry leaders are creating innovative programs to care for a growing population of older adults.

The importance of primary care and the role of geriatricians in guiding care teams to offer "anticipatory guidance" to prepare patients for aging gracefully and healthfully.

Ways health and community organizations can provide more resources and support for family caregivers.

Questions that policy makers and government agencies must answer to address the care needs of an aging population.

When: Monday, May 15, 2023, 10 a.m. PT/noon CT/1 p.m. ET

Where: Register to attend this virtual one-hour event.

Who:

Panelists include:

Terry Fulmer , PhD, RN, FAAN, president, The John A. Hartford Foundation

Wendolyn S. Gozansky , MD, MPH, vice president and chief quality officer, Colorado Permanente Medical Group at Kaiser Permanente

Sachin H. Jain , MD, MBA, FACP, CEO, SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan

Susan Reinhard , PhD, RN, FAAN, senior vice president and director, AARP Public Policy Institute, and chief strategist, Center to Champion Nursing in America and Family Caregiving Initiatives

Stephen Parodi , MD (moderator), executive vice president, The Permanente Federation, and associate executive director, The Permanente Medical Group at Kaiser Permanente

About Permanente Medical Groups

The Permanente Medical Groups are self-governed, physician-led, prepaid, multispecialty medical groups composed of more than 23,000 physicians. We are dedicated to the mission of improving the health of our patients and communities. Together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we are Kaiser Permanente — an award-winning health care system that delivers Permanente Medicine, care that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered, and physician-led, to 12.6 million Kaiser Permanente members. We work collaboratively, enabled by state-of-the art facilities and technology, to provide world-class preventive and complex care centered in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia.

About The Permanente Federation

The Permanente Federation LLC is the national leadership and consulting organization for the 8 Permanente Medical Groups, which, together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, comprise Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works on behalf of the Permanente Medical Groups to optimize care delivery and spread Permanente Medicine — care that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered, and physician-led. The Federation, based in Oakland, California, fosters an open learning environment and accelerates research, innovation, and performance improvements across the Permanente Medical Groups to expand the reach of Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery model and to lead the nation in transforming health care delivery.

