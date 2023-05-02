National pharmacy offers relief to millions losing health insurance on May 11

ST. LOUIS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Outreach, the country's largest nonprofit online pharmacy, is a reliable resource to obtain low-cost prescription medications for individuals who will lose their health insurance on May 11 when the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) expires. The loss of coverage is estimated to affect between 5 million to 14 million people on Medicaid.

A PHE for Covid-19 was declared by the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services January 2020, pursuant to Section 319 of the Public Health Service Act. President Joe Biden signed a House bill on April 10 terminating the PHE.

"The conclusion of the PHE will have a profound impact on the wellbeing of millions of people. We already see challenges individuals face with rising inflation and high interest rates, and sadly, with current economic conditions, many forgo their medications to pay other bills," said Rx Outreach President and CEO Julie Reed Erickson. "We are part of America's healthcare safety net, a trusted, affordable pharmacy at the ready to help people live their healthiest lives despite losing health insurance or other challenges."

Rx Outreach serves individuals whose income is at or below 400 percent of the Federal Poverty Level and who struggle with the cost of medications, addiction, or mental health issues. Patients can be uninsured, underinsured, on Medicare, Medicaid, or other health insurance and still qualify for prescription support.

"Everyone deserves barrier-free access to healthcare no matter their circumstance. Our team of highly trained licensed technicians, who we call 'health coaches,' are here to serve. Not only are our prescription prices typically lower than those at big-box pharmacies, but we mail them to people for free and offer resources to help with other economic challenges such as rent or food support," said Pharmacist-in-Charge Sergio Barranco, PhD, PharmD.

Rx Outreach is the nation's largest nonprofit, fully licensed, online pharmacy and offers over 1,000 medications at affordable prices. Located in St. Louis, Missouri, Rx Outreach partners with hundreds of clinics and organizations across the United States to provide barrier-free access to medications through high-quality, compassionate service. Since 2010, Rx Outreach has saved over a half a million people more than $1 billion on their prescription medications. It was named to "Forbes' 2022 Best Online Pharmacies," recognized for its commitment to providing affordable medications to individuals and families. For more information, visit www.rxoutreach.org .

