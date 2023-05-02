Hughes Launches New HughesNet Plans for Small Businesses

Range of satellite internet service plans meets business needs with high speeds, business-grade support and a low-latency option

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems , an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, today announced new HughesNet® plans for small businesses in the U.S. The new satellite internet service plans include features like business-grade support, express repair and free installation to support the needs of small businesses for network availability and high performance. The plans also include low-latency HughesNet Fusion™ plans that seamlessly blend Geostationary (GEO) satellite and wireless technologies into a fast and responsive satellite internet experience, ideal for business applications like Teams, Zoom and Outlook.

"Late last year, we introduced HughesNet Fusion to the consumer market, offering rural Americans a high-speed, low-latency reliable internet service," said Doug Medina, vice president, Hughes. "Now, we're bringing the same multipath technology to the small business market, so companies beyond the reach of fiber and cable internet can choose the HughesNet plan that best meets their needs."

HughesNet business plans come with built-in Wi-Fi, fast 25 Mbps download speeds, free professional installation and, for peace of mind, they also include premium repair service.

"For people working from home or running a small business, internet access is nothing short of essential," added Medina. "That's why we enhanced our HughesNet business plans with new features and plans that keep businesses connected to the critical applications they depend on."

Businesses interested in learning more about the full suite of HughesNet business plans, including HughesNet Fusion and HughesNet Internet Continuity for affordable connectivity backup can visit www.hughesnet.com . Technology Services Distributors interested in offering HughesNet for Business can visit www.Hughes.com/partners .

