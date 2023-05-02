Data Leasing Marketplace, Cartographer by Pluto 5000, Launches to Give Data Ownership to Users in a Way that Benefits Companies

The new technological solution enables companies to comply with rising data privacy regulations, regain consumer trust, and drive sustainable growth

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluto 5000 , a technology company using proprietary privacy and zero-trust encryption technology to build the next generation of the internet, today announced the launch of Cartographer by Pluto 5000. As the company's newest application of its Data Lockers, Cartographer is a data leasing marketplace for companies ready to outsource their zero-party data (ZPD) collection, storage, and processing to their users – all without compromising data fidelity or privacy. Consumers can choose to encrypt and store their web data in a personal Data Locker, where they can earn real money by then leasing that data. In exchange, companies receive valuable aggregated and anonymized user-verified data. This mutually beneficial exchange advances data equity and respect for all internet users.

Pluto 5000 logo (PRNewswire)

"The internet needs more zero-party data than ever before, but traditional approaches to collecting, managing and processing ZPD are outdated and increasingly expensive. To help companies truly optimize this resource in an increasingly privacy-conscious world, we are providing data infrastructure that increases revenue while decreasing costs and risks," said Martin Fogelman, founder and CEO of Pluto 5000. "Cartographer separates data collection, usage, and monetization in a way that allows companies to operate in the spirit of data privacy regulations, while empowering users to be an active participant on the internet. This leads to a more equitable, private and respectful relationship."

The core features offered with Cartographer include:

Data Lockers: Each website visitor will be provided their own private and secure Pluto 5000 Data Locker, where their data is encrypted and stored. No one other than the data creator can view or manage the contents and sharing capabilities – not even Pluto 5000. This digital storage allows users to own, delete, or lease their data at their discretion.

Data on Demand: Companies don't need to know exactly what data they may need immediately upon onboarding. Aggregated user data will be available whenever budgets are determined.

Privacy-Forward Compliance: Cartographer encrypts and anonymizes user data in a respectful way that goes beyond minimum compliance standards to help companies navigate the evolving regulatory landscape. Using proprietary smart contracts and encryption-based privacy technology, Pluto 5000 ensures that the data creator (i.e. your website visitor) is truly the one person that owns and can access the data.

Easy Implementation: Setup is quick and seamless through Cartographer's self-serve platform. After signing up for an account, companies will receive a simple code snippet to add to their website. Once live, data is collected, encrypted and stored in each website visitor's Data Locker, ready for use upon leasing at any time in the future.

Cartographer also adds context to a company's user data by offering the following detailed dashboard:

Cartographer Web Data: Insights into website performance without piecing together multiple reports. Quickly understand what's working and what's not. Prioritize optimizations that drive conversions.

To learn more about Cartographer, visit https://pluto5000.com/cartographer .

About Pluto 5000:

Pluto 5000 is a technology company redefining the future of the internet. Using its proprietary privacy and zero-trust encryption technology, Pluto 5000 lets consumers completely control their user data online. By doing so, companies gain accurate high-fidelity data and can efficiently tap into contextualized data.

Founded in 2014 by Martin Fogelman III and backed by Freestyle, Concrete Rose & Bonfire Ventures, Pluto 5000 has raised $3.8M and is focused on creating a world where giving data ownership to users benefits both users and companies.

