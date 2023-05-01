Take Your Automation to the Next Level with Cervoz at Automate 2023

Take Your Automation to the Next Level with Cervoz at Automate 2023

TAIPEI, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to be amazed as Cervoz, the trailblazing provider of industrial memory and storage solutions, sets its sights on the highly anticipated Automate Show 2023 in Detroit, USA, from May 22 to 25. Cervoz will unveil its latest cutting-edge technologies and groundbreaking products specifically designed to cater to the unique demands of the automation industry.

Revolutionize Your Business and Witness the Power of Cutting-Edge Industrial Storage, Memory, and Expansion Solutions at Automate Show 2023 with Cervoz. (PRNewswire)

As a top-tier provider of industrial-grade SSDs and DRAM, Cervoz is eager to connect with industry leaders and visionaries in robotics, machine vision, and motion control. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to discover how Cervoz is revolutionizing the world of industrial memory and storage solutions.

At booth #7016, Cervoz will demo its practical solutions in Embedded Systems, Industrial Automation, and Power Loss Protection technology with its industrial-grade SSDs. Cervoz will also showcase its latest memory and storage products that align with these solutions. Visitors to the booth can expect to learn more about the innovative products and technologies that Cervoz offers.

Embedded Solutions: Industrial-Grade SSDs Designed for Reliability and Performance in Extreme Environments

Under the Embedded Solutions, Cervoz will showcase its range of industrial-grade SSDs that cater to the needs of the automation industry. The products under this category include its latest NVMe Gen4x4 SSD(T441) and industrial SSDs in various form factors, including M.2(2242,2280) and 2.5" with capacities up to 2TB, designed to withstand extreme temperature ranges, shock and vibration, and other harsh environmental conditions. These SSDs are built for reliability and performance and are suitable for AIoT applications that require higher speeds and more computing power to transfer high-quality data.

Industrial Automation: Industrial DRAM Modules and Expansion Cards for High-Performance Computing and Connectivity

Cervoz's Industrial Automation solutions include industrial DRAM modules and Industrial Expansion Cards, which provide excellent stability and reliability. The DDR5 5600 DIMM/SO-DIMM offers faster data transfer rates and lower power consumption. Additionally, the PoE+ PCIe Ethernet Expansion Card is designed to provide high-speed connectivity and power delivery to network devices and cameras, making it a perfect fit for factory automation fields.

Power Loss Protection Technology: Ensuring Data Security and Reliability during Unexpected Events

Cervoz's Power Loss Protection technology ensures data security and reliability during unexpected events. The technology is a crucial feature in its SSDs, and Cervoz will showcase its latest Powerguard SSD serials that offer enhanced data security and reliability.

Don't miss the chance to connect with Cervoz at the Automate Show 2023. Get your free ticket and visit booth 7016 and see how Cervoz meets the unique demands of automation industry.

For more information, please visit www.cervoz.com or contact info@cervoz.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cervoz Technology Co., Ltd.