This Summer, the iconic retailer partners with Anna Dello Russo to curate the latest pop-up shop to transport customers to a dreamy European holiday.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's announced today The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: European Holiday Curated by Anna Dello Russo. Bloomingdale's is partnering with Italian fashion journalist and former creative consultant and editor-at-large of Vogue Japan, Anna Dello Russo to curate favorite finds perfect for a dreamy jet-set vacation or a backyard summer get together. The product assortment is inspired by summers on the Amalfi Coast, the South of France, and the Coastal Riviera, and features products across ready-to-wear, men's, home, accessories, and beauty.

BLOOMINGDALE’S ANNOUNCES THE CAROUSEL @ BLOOMINGDALE’S: EUROPEAN HOLIDAY CURATED BY ANNA DELLO RUSSO (PRNewsfoto/Bloomingdale's) (PRNewswire)

"This summer, we're bringing our customers along with us on a European holiday with our iconic curator, Anna Dello Russo," shared Frank Berman, Bloomingdale's Chief Marketing Officer. "We are so thrilled that Anna, one of the most influential personalities within fashion, is curating a list of must-haves for the season, whether that be jet-setting or having all the essentials for a backyard gathering, this Carousel has it all"

From April 27 – July 10, the space within Bloomingdale's 59th Street and online at Bloomingdales.com will be transformed into a European Holiday Vacation shop as customers are transported to different cities and locations throughout Europe. The shop will feature themes including To the Market, Night out in the Mykonos, Beach Day on the Amalfi Coast, and Anna Dello Russo's Top Picks for Travel.

"Together with Bloomingdale's, we created an aspirational collection of apparel, accessories, beauty, and so much more for this upcoming season," shared Anna Dello Russo. "No matter where your holiday is this summer, this eclectic assortment of products will inspire you, and make you feel like you're in the South of France or on the coasts of Italy."

Shoppers are invited to stop by Bloomingdale's for Carousel launch events on April 29th from 1-5 PM, activations include:

Acqua Di Parma Customization and Sampling: Hand painted bottles and exclusive samples of the new launch, Arancia Spugnatura

Carrello Di Cannoli : Carrello Di Cannoli homemade cannoli cart, made to order

Vacation Sunscreen : 818 Tequila Bar, and Vacation Sunscreen sampling

The Pasta Tarot: Tarot Readings from Jeff Petriello , co-creator of the Italian inspired Tarot Cards

Bloomingdale's will also be hosting an OnScreen event with the Carousel partner Anna Dello Russo on Friday, May 19th highlighting the products and brands within the pop-up shop.

For more information on The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's, European Holiday, and activations taking place at stores throughout the country, visit Bloomingdales.com, or on social @bloomingdales.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 34 Bloomingdale's stores and 20 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com

About Anna Dello Russo

Anna Dello Russo is an Italian fashion journalist, creative consultant, and editor-at-large of Vogue Japan. With her daring and brightly colored ensembles, she has quickly become one of the most recognizable figures in fashion. Anna spent 18 years working as a stylist for Vogue Italia, before being appointed Creative Director of L'Uomo Vogue and then leaving to be a freelance creative consultant. During that time, she became a standard feature during the start of influential street style blogs. Her rising popularity helped her in launching her own fashion and lifestyle blog annadellorusso.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Bloomingdales@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomingdale's