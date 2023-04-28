This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including a campaign to boost pet adoptions and the latest hurricane preparedness guide.
- Hill's Pet Nutrition, Greater Good Charities and Football Player and Animal Advocate Chris Godwin Team Up for "Shelter Draft 2023" to Help Shelter Pets Get Adopted
According to Shelter Animal Count, more than 90,000 dogs and cats entered shelters than left last year and the number of animals entering shelters has continued to increase since 2020, with large breed dogs representing the majority of intakes.
- Hyundai Announces Expanded Partnership with One Tree Planted to Plant 200,000 Trees Across North America
Hyundai Motor America announced an expanded strategic partnership with One Tree Planted, a nonprofit organization that focuses on global reforestation. Together, Hyundai and One Tree Planted will plant 200,000 additional trees across North America, resulting in a total of 350,000 trees over the multi-year partnership.
- Landmark Climate Investments Pass Legislature
On the heels of Earth Day, the Washington state legislature wrapped up its 2023 session Sunday night with historic investments in clean energy projects, including over $2 billion of funds from the Climate Commitment Act, passed by the Legislature exactly two years ago.
- IBHS's Hurricane Ready guides offer science-based hurricane preparedness projects, large and small, to make homes and businesses more resilient
With the traditional start of hurricane season just weeks away, the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) has released its 2023 Hurricane Ready guides featuring science-based preparedness tips to help home and business owners strengthen their properties ahead of potentially damaging storms.
- Pink Fund unveils revealing campaign highlighting unseen hardships of breast cancer
Pink Fund, a nonprofit tackling the financial side effects of breast cancer, launches Eyes Up Here, an eye-catching awareness campaign that shifts focus to the lesser-known financial burdens of the disease.
- Iron Workers Union endorses President Joe Biden for Second Term
Iron Workers General President Eric Dean said, "He has proven time and again that union workers are a priority to this administration, and we want to continue this momentum. President Biden is the right candidate for the Labor Movement."
- Hyundai Continues Partnership with Children's Hospital Los Angeles to Promote Child Passenger and Pedestrian Safety
Hyundai Motor America announced the continuation of its partnership with Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), donating $150,000 to the Injury Prevention Program in support of child passenger and pedestrian safety.
- Urgent investment in rural areas is needed to safeguard global food security says UN's IFAD
"Rural economies and specifically agriculture have suffered from chronic under-investment in recent decades. Continuing to neglect rural people will increase poverty, hunger, migration, and make conflict and instability more likely. Food and income security are essential for national security," said Alvaro Lario, the President of the UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).
- Nonprofit Helping People Succeed After Prison Receives Over $700,000 To Support Its Mission
The Formerly Incarcerated College Graduates Network (FICGN) was awarded multiple grants to support its mission of creating learning experiences for justice system-impacted students and professionals.
- Columbia Journalism School Dissects the Fractures of American Democracy Uniting Leading Activists, Reporters, and Scholars
"In recent years, we've witnessed a barrage of attacks on the foundation of our society, which inevitably unravels the safeguards surrounding the First Amendment," said Dr. Jelani Cobb, dean of Columbia Journalism School. "We are honored to gather such a diverse group of thinkers to explore the intersection of the free press and democracy."
- Wounded Warrior Project Urges Congress to Fund Veterans' Support
"Access to high-quality health care and prompt connection to VA benefits have consistently been among the most critical factors in creating successful outcomes for veterans and mitigating risks to their mental, physical, and financial well-being," the statement says.
- Digital Education Creates Hope and Opens Doors to Second Chance Opportunities for Thousands of Incarcerated Students
As the largest learning management system (LMS) and digital education program for the incarcerated in the U.S., Securus Lantern plays a pivotal role in helping the incarcerated attain accreditations and degrees in desired subject areas and concentrations to build a strong foundation for successful second chances.
