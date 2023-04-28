Elation Health Recognized for Exceptional Commitment by Industry Trailblazers

Impressive accolades for advancing innovative, high-value primary care

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elation Health , the clinical-first technology company powering innovation in primary care, today announced it has received multiple industry awards, marking it a record-setting quarter.

"It is fantastic news that Kyna and Elation are being recognized for the work of making high-quality primary care more accessible and sustainable for the American healthcare system," said Anthony Woolf, Partner at Generation Investment Management. "Kyna and the team have built something special to deliver better clinical-first experiences. Thanks to the team members, customers, and partners without whom advancement in care wouldn't be possible."

Wins over the last two quarters include:

Inc.'s Female Founders 200: Kyna Fong was named to the 2023 list of the most dynamic women entrepreneurs . The exclusive Female Founders 200 Inc. list highlights women that are transforming the "future of everything."

Best in KLAS for the EMR-Centric Virtual Care Platform category: In addition to its category leadership, Elation received top grades for customer loyalty, operations, services, relationship, and value. Key findings from the report also indicate Elation was the top ranked EMR telehealth vendor in delivering strong experiences for patients that lead to improved outcomes.

RockHealth Top 50 in Digital Health: The Top 50 in Digital Health Awards recognized Kyna Fong for her exceptional digital health leadership in making healthcare massively better for all.

Slice of Healthcare's Top Digital Healthcare Leader: Kyna Fong was named to Slice of Healthcare's Top Digital Healthcare Leader list for 2023.

Goldman Sachs Most Exceptional Entrepreneur Award: Goldman Sachs recognized Kyna Fong last year as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs for her extraordinary contributions in the healthcare industry. Fong joined the latest class of prestigious leaders during the 2022 Gold Sachs' Builders and Innovators Summit .

About Elation Health

Since 2010, the company has delivered clinical-first solutions — built on a collaborative electronic health record (EHR) — that helps primary care organizations start, grow, and succeed in delivering the highest-quality personalized care to patients. Elation supports primary care clinicians by relieving administrative burden and restoring the doctor-patient relationship so that they can return to the craft of medicine. The company serves 24,000 clinicians caring for more than 12 million Americans, including thousands of small independent practices and large prominent digital health innovators. Learn more at elationhealth.com , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

