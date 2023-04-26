GrubMarket Launches GrubPay to Bring Payments Solutions to the Food Supply Chain Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced the launch of GrubPay, a powerful and easy-to-use payment platform that facilitates safe and secure payments for food wholesalers and distributors, making GrubMarket the first and only eCommerce platform to offer a fully integrated payment solution designed for the fresh industry. In addition to operating as a standalone product, GrubPay also integrates seamlessly with GrubMarket's existing software ecosystem, which includes its comprehensive 360-degree ERP system, WholesaleWare; innovative mobile eCommerce solution, Orders IO; and leading CSA management software, Farmigo, providing a centralized omnichannel solution for the food supply chain. GrubMarket's customers can now directly accept and manage payments quickly, easily, and securely via ACH, credit card, and other online methods.

"Traditional payment acceptance methods for the fresh industry are cumbersome, expensive, and unreliable. Third-party payment providers lack an understanding of the nuanced needs of food distributors and wholesalers, and their fee structures squeeze the already thin margins of these businesses. This is why GrubPay is such a big step forward for the fresh industry. Our integrated payment solutions make it possible for food suppliers to get paid quickly with ACH and credit card payments, while easily managing all invoicing, communications, and reporting directly through our innovative and proprietary software products – WholesaleWare, Orders IO, and Farmigo. With the addition of GrubPay, customers reduce errors, eliminate check fraud, and get paid faster. This is a game changer," said Genevieve Wang, Chief Product Officer at GrubMarket.

In addition to seamless integration with WholesaleWare, OrdersIO, and Farmigo, GrubPay offers a number of unique features and benefits, including:

Online payments: Businesses of all sizes can easily connect to the GrubPay credit card payment gateway, to securely accept online card payments and/or process transactions in-store. The GrubPay gateway can accept payments from all major credit card issuers and payment networks.

Pay by link: Customers can pay via ACH transfer and/or credit card using a secure payment link that is hosted by GrubPay . Users can create emails and SMS messages with payment links or add payment links to invoices to get paid directly by customers; create QR codes that facilitate real-time payment at checkout; or even embed payment flows on social media.

Real-time payment tracking: Payment status is available in real-time. Users can track their active payment balances and gain complete visibility into the status of each payment.

Full accounting integration: Within WholesaleWare , users can automatically generate payment requests for invoices; payments, customer balances, and reports are kept in sync and up to date with WholesaleWare's Accounting Module, in real-time.

Competitive pricing: As industry insiders, GrubMarket understands the tight margins of B2B food supply chain businesses. GrubPay's pricing model is highly competitive, transparent, and designed for the food distribution and wholesale business model, so customers can worry less about costs.

Flexibility and customization: Customers can use GrubPay's developer platform and APIs to rapidly build production-ready integrations that enable invoicing and online payment functionality, designed for their customers' and products' unique needs.

"Right now, most fresh industry players still use traditional offline methods like checks and cash to complete payment transactions. Others rely on third-party providers that charge exorbitant fees and are not tailored to facilitate payments in the food supply chain industry. We are proud to take the next step of every great eCommerce company - offering seamless payment solutions to our customers. GrubPay is a truly transformative solution that will create significant value for the food industry and help customers streamline their payment processes, reduce costs, and save time. By facilitating payments for the food supply chain through a one-stop solution integrated with our best-in-class WholesaleWare, OrdersIO, and Farmigo software products, GrubPay will make payments easy, accessible, and affordable to all our customers," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket.

This revolutionary new payment system is available to all WholesaleWare, OrdersIO, and Farmigo customers. For more information about GrubPay or to sign up as a customer, visit https://www.grubpay.io , or send an inquiry to software@grubmarket.com.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain eCommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American and global food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States; Ontario and British Columbia (Canada); Argentina, Chile, and Colombia (South America); Egypt, India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand to the rest of the U.S., Canada, South America, and other parts of the world.

