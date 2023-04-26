BlueVoyant Recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards Winner for Security MSSP of the Year 2023

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , a cybersecurity company that illuminates, validates, and remediates internal and external risks in one platform today announced it won the Security MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) of the Year award in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2023. The company's achievements and track record have helped it rise to the top of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's security technology.

Award winners demonstrated excellence across security, identity, management, compliance, and privacy during the past 12 months.

"BlueVoyant has developed advanced technologies and scalable services to help clients maximize their Microsoft Security investments — bringing together the very best of both companies to drive the outcomes our customers demand," said Milan Patel, global head of managed security services (MSS) at BlueVoyant. "We are honored to be named the prestigious Security MSSP of the Year, and recognized for our leading influence on the industry. We look forward to continuing to have strong integration with Microsoft products and security services to deliver the very best in cybersecurity to our joint clients."

At the Microsoft Security Excellence 2023 Awards on April 24, Microsoft announced award winners in 11 categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. This is the fourth-year awards were given.

"It is my privilege to acknowledge this year's Microsoft Security Excellence awards recipients, who continually inspire us with their commitment to building a safer world for all," Vasu Jakkal, CVP (corporate vice president), Microsoft Security said. "Their solutions, services, innovative spirit, and customer focus are integral to this goal. Security is a team sport, and we are proud to partner with our MISA community. My warmest congratulations to all the awardees."

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. In conjunction with Microsoft Stakeholders, MISA members voted on the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, giving them a chance to recognize the efforts of their peers and their commitment to making the world a more secure place.

Winning Security MSSP of the Year is among a long list of recognition BlueVoyant has received from Microsoft. Recently, BlueVoyant's Director of Product Management, Mona Ghadiri , and Technical Product Manager, Eric Mannon , were named MVPs (Most Valued Professionals) for Microsoft Security. In 2022, BlueVoyant was honored as the Microsoft Security U.S. Partner of the Year , achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status , and was one of Microsoft's top 150 managed security partners. In 2021, BlueVoyant was named a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Winner for Top MDR Team .

BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defense capabilities into an outcomes-based cloud-native platform by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defense platform illuminates, validates, and quickly remediates threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity to more than 900 clients across the globe.

