Imperial Capital Launches Skyline Roofing Partners in Partnership with Dan Reed as Founding CEO

TORONTO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Imperial Capital alongside industry veteran Dan Reed is pleased to announce the launch of Skyline Roofing Partners, the nation's newest residential services company dedicated to building a world-class platform of residential roofing and exterior services brands. Driven by a passion for outstanding customer service, Skyline was co-founded by Dan Reed who saw an opportunity to partner with owners to accelerate their growth and carry on their legacy.

Skyline Roofing Partners Logo (CNW Group/Imperial Capital Group Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Dan Reed is an accomplished executive with an exceptional track record in the roofing industry. As the former CEO of ANGI Roofing (also known as Total Home Roofing), he successfully grew the company to become one of the largest residential roofing contractors in the country.

"We see tremendous opportunity within the residential roofing sector and we founded Skyline Roofing Partners with a commitment to build a world-class multi-regional company" said Eugene Polevoy, Principal at Imperial Capital, Skyline's capital partner. "We are excited to be working alongside Dan who brings with him a breadth of industry experience and embodies Skyline's philosophy of acting in the best interest of our partners, employees and customers."

"I am excited to join Skyline Roofing Partners as the founding CEO as we seek to acquire the nation's leaders in residential roofing and exterior services," said Dan Reed. "Skyline was built on the belief of putting our people first, including our partners. We can provide succession plans to preserve owners' legacies and allow them to maximize their economic outcome in the process."

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Skyline plans to invest in its corporate infrastructure to support future growth and will deploy a multi-pronged acquisition focused growth strategy.

For further information on Skyline Roofing Partners, visit www.skylineroofingpartners.com.

For further information on Imperial Capital, visit www.imperialcap.com.

About Imperial Capital

Toronto-based, Imperial Capital is a leading mid-market private equity firm investing from its US$800 million Fund VIII. Imperial Capital is focused on North American opportunities to build or acquire growth-oriented platforms in targeted industry niches within healthcare, business services and consumer services industries. Imperial Capital combines its deep industry focus, active portfolio management and strong partnerships with experienced industry executives to offer a differentiated approach to investing.

Imperial Capital Logo (CNW Group/Imperial Capital Group Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Imperial Capital Group Ltd.