Hyundai Announces Expanded Partnership with One Tree Planted to Plant 200,000 Trees Across North America

Hyundai and One Tree Planted Will Plant 200,000 Trees Across the United States, Canada and Mexico

This Year's Contribution Will Result in a Total Of 350,000 Planted Trees Since the Beginning of the Partnership

Hyundai Celebrates Partnership with Tree Planting Event in Denver on Earth Day

Each Tree Planting Will Join Hyundai's Global 'IONIQ Forest' Project

DENVER, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America today announced an expanded strategic partnership with One Tree Planted, a nonprofit organization that focuses on global reforestation. Together, Hyundai and One Tree Planted will plant 200,000 additional trees across North America, resulting in a total of 350,000 trees over the multi-year partnership.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 and One Tree Planted in Denver, Colo. on Apr. 22, 2023. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

The partnership with One Tree Planted, initially announced in 2022, supports Hyundai Motor Company's commitment to sustainability, combatting climate change and making a more sustainable future. The expansion across North America bolsters the company's worldwide eco-initiatives and underscores its dedication to advancing the global vision of progress for humanity.

As part of the partnership, Hyundai donated two IONIQ 6 electric vehicles, winner of the prestigious World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year awards, to the One Tree Planted fleet, which currently includes two IONIQ 5 electric SUVs. The IONIQ 6 vehicles will be used at tree planting events throughout the United States.

Hyundai continues to make significant investments in its journey towards electrification and zero-emissions, as signaled by Hyundai Motor's March 2022 accelerated electrification strategy announcement that will bring 11 new Hyundai EVs to market by 2030.

"Taking care of the planet is a critical part of Hyundai's commitment to a more sustainable future," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor America. "This extended and expanded partnership with One Tree Planted across North America furthers our sustainability efforts in more places around the world so we can remain steadfast in our mission make progress for humanity and a better world for generations to come."

"We are grateful for our continued partnership with Hyundai, and all the work we have been able to do together over the past year," said Matt Hill, president and chief environmental optimist, One Tree Planted. "As we move into our second year of partnership, we are excited to continue to get trees in the ground across North America, having positive impacts on nature, biodiversity and communities."

The partnership with One Tree Planted compliments Hyundai Motor's 'IONIQ Forest' project, a global social and ecological effort that focuses on reforestation, afforestation and biodiversity. Started in 2016 in South Korea, the IONIQ Forest strengthens the company's commitment to create a cleaner world and will continue to expand with each tree planting project around the world.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

Ciara Calub, Hyundai Motor America, Michelle Senthivel, One Tree Planted, Matt Hill, president and chief environmental optimist, One Tree Planted, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor America, Vanessa Perez, Hyundai Motor America in Denver, Colo. on Apr. 22, 2023. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America