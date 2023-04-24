GOAT Returns with Spring Exhibit, a Curated Shopping Experience for Exclusive Vintage and Archival Products

The weeklong shopping event will provide access to rare pieces from influential creatives and archival boutiques.

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOAT , the global platform for the past, present and future, has launched Spring Exhibit, a weeklong digital shopping experience that provides exclusive access to rare products from renowned archival boutiques and influential creatives.

GOAT's second annual Spring Exhibit offers its community the chance to discover, learn about and acquire unique products ranging from apparel, accessories, jewelry and more. The shopping experience will also include 1-of-1 pieces from the personal collections of artists and creatives including Lexie Liu, Leo Reilly and Maria Zardoya. Archival items from Rick Owens, Vivienne Westwood, Raf Simons, as well as vintage Polos from Polo Ralph Lauren and rare graphic tees have also been sourced from specialists including David Casavant, Dot Comme, 4gseller and many more.

"Fashion has become the universal language of culture," said Sen Sugano, Chief Brand Officer of GOAT Group. "Spring Exhibit invites our community to discover the pieces that have contributed to this phenomenon. This year we are elevating the experience by partnering with renowned vintage boutiques and inspiring creatives to curate the selection, showcasing the styles that influenced today's generation and that will continue to influence the next generation."

As part of GOAT's ongoing commitment to help build a more fair, inclusive and equitable society for all, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Create Now , the Los Angeles-based nonprofit that empowers youth and young adults to thrive through a variety of arts programs that can lead to jobs and careers.

The digital event begins on Monday, April 24th at 10AM PT and ends on Sunday, April 30th at 11:59PM PT.

ABOUT GOAT

GOAT is the global platform for the past, present and future. Since its founding in 2015, GOAT has become the leading and most trusted sneaker marketplace in the world, and has expanded to offer apparel and accessories from select emerging, contemporary and iconic brands. Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, the company offers styles across various time periods on its digital platforms and in its retail locations, while delivering products to over 50 million members across 170 countries.

