Study ranks every state's highways on safety, pavement condition, and cost-effectiveness

Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Virginia and North Carolina have the most cost-effective state highway systems, while Alaska, New York, Hawaii, and California have the worst.

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th Annual Highway Report finds Virginia's highways and bridges rank first in overall performance and cost-effectiveness thanks to good rural pavement conditions, low fatality rates, a relatively small percentage of deficient bridges, and low highway costs. North Carolina's solid pavement quality and low costs rank its state-controlled highway system second overall. Tennessee, Georgia, and Connecticut round out the top five in Reason Foundation's Annual Highway Report's performance and cost-effectiveness rankings.

The Annual Highway Report ranks the condition and cost-effectiveness of every state's roads and bridges.

The study shows that Alaska's highways rank last in the nation due to high fatality rates and poor urban and rural pavement conditions. New York's high spending didn't fix its bad urban pavement conditions or percentage of structurally deficient bridges, resulting in the state ranking 49th in overall performance and cost-effectiveness. The other worst-ranked states—Hawaii (48th), California (47th), and Washington (46th) — also tend to have high costs that are not translating into good pavement quality or safe road and bridge conditions.

Reason Foundation's 27th Annual Highway Report examines every state in 13 categories, including urban and rural pavement conditions, highway fatality rates, traffic congestion, structurally deficient bridges, state highway spending and more. You can click on any state name below for a detailed analysis of its highway system's conditions and costs.

Reason Foundation's 27th Annual Highway Report Rankings
Overall performance and cost-effectiveness rankings of state highway systems

  1. Virginia
  2. North Carolina
  3. Tennessee
  4. Georgia
  5. Connecticut
  6. South Carolina
  7. Kentucky
  8. Florida
  9. North Dakota
  10. Utah
  11. Missouri
  12. Minnesota
  13. Arkansas
  14. New Hampshire
  15. Alabama
  16. Wyoming
  17. Ohio
  18. Mississippi
  19. Texas
  20. Massachusetts
  21. Nevada
  22. Kansas
  23. Indiana
  24. Maryland
  25. Montana
  26. Nebraska
  27. Michigan
  28. South Dakota
  29. Illinois
  30. Arizona
  31. Iowa
  32. Maine
  33. Wisconsin
  34. Idaho
  35. Delaware
  36. New Mexico
  37. Oregon
  38. Vermont
  39. West Virginia
  40. Louisiana
  41. Pennsylvania
  42. Rhode Island
  43. Colorado
  44. New Jersey
  45. Oklahoma
  46. Washington
  47. California
  48. Hawaii
  49. New York
  50. Alaska

Nationally, the study finds that just 21 states improved the condition of their roads and bridges in 2020, the most recent year with complete data available. Highway spending was slightly lower in 2020 than in 2019.  Unfortunately, national urban and rural highway fatality rates rose, and pavement conditions deteriorated on rural Interstate highways and urban arterial roads. America's local roads are in especially bad shape, the report says.

The full 27th Annual Highway Report is available here:
https://reason.org/policy-study/27th-annual-highway-report/

Reason Foundation is a non-profit, libertarian think tank. Reason's transportation experts have advised multiple presidential administrations, governors, and state transportation departments.

