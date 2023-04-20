Lanvin Group Posts Record Sales and Continued Margin Improvement in 2022. Revenues Up 37% Year-over-Year.

Revenues of €422 million for FY2022, a 37% increase over FY2021

Margin profile improvement with Group gross profit margin increasing to 56% and both contribution profit (1) and adjusted EBITDA margins steadily improving

All portfolio brands delivered revenue growth; Group revenues increased in all channels and geographies

Flagship brand Lanvin had strong growth of 64% YoY and showed improvement in gross, contribution profit, and adjusted EBITDA margins

Implementation of balanced global growth strategy resulted in 39% growth in EMEA, 36% growth in North America , and 15% growth in Greater China , despite COVID impact

Ongoing implementation of strategic plans in 2023 to drive further revenue growth and margin improvement to achieve breakeven in FY2024

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV, the "Group"), a global luxury fashion group with Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John and Caruso in its portfolio of brands, today announced its results for the full-year 2022. The Group achieved revenues of €422 million, a 37% increase year-over-year versus 2021; and gross profits of €238 million, representing a 56% gross margin and a 40% increase versus 2021.

Joann Cheng, Chairman and CEO of Lanvin Group, said: "We are pleased with the progress we made in 2022. Not only did we achieve record revenues, we also made great strides in improving our cost structure and streamlining our operations. Our progress in 2022 has laid a strong foundation for 2023, and notwithstanding current macroeconomic conditions, we remain optimistic for the current year, especially with the continued resurgence of Greater China."

Review of the Full-Year 2022 Results

Lanvin Group Revenue by Segment

€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted Revenue Growth % 2021A 2021PF 2022A 2022A vs 2022A vs Audited Non-Audited Audited 2021A 2021PF











Lanvin 72,872 72,872 119,847 64 % 64 % Wolford 109,332 109,332 125,514 15 % 15 % St. John 73,094 73,094 85,884 17 % 17 % Sergio Rossi 28,737 59,206 61,929 116 % 5 % Caruso 24,695 24,695 30,819 25 % 25 % Total Brand 308,730 339,199 423,993 37 % 25 %











Eliminations 92 92 -1,681 -1927 % -1927 % Total Group 308,822 339,291 422,312 37 % 24 %

Lanvin Group Key Financials

€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted 2020A 2021A 2022A Audited % Audited % Audited %













Revenue 222,612 100 % 308,822 100 % 422,312 100 % Gross profit 117,394 53 % 169,902 55 % 237,944 56 % Contribution profit -34,237 -15 % 4,400 1 % 13,211 3 % Adjusted EBITDA -88,116 -40 % -58,945 -19 % -71,958 -17 %

Selected Highlights

Strong growth achieved at all brands and in all channels and regions: All five brands showed year-over-year growth. Lanvin, the Group's flagship brand, grew global revenue by 64%, with record 145% growth in its Wholesale business, and 27% growth in its DTC business. Additionally, revenues in each of the Group's regions and channels showed strong growth, with EMEA and North America growing 39% and 36%, respectively. Of note, Greater China, hampered by the pandemic, grew by 15%.

Continued positive progress with margin profile: Margins at all levels, Gross, Contribution, and Adjusted EBITDA all saw improvement in 2022. Gross margins increased to 56% and Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of sales has increased by an impressive 23 points since 2020. Operational improvement strategies implemented in 2022 began to show results in the second half of the year, resulting in continued margin profile improvement that will have significant impact in 2023.

Refocused brand and product strategies showing results: One of the main drivers of growth in 2022 was the refocus of brand strategies and optimization of product categories and mix. New product lines and categories, collaborations, and a focus on accessories all impacted the growth and margins. Furthermore, improving digital engagement as a part of the overall strategy succeeded in attracting new and younger customers.

Digital strategies successfully initiated: Digital marketing had a strong effect on the 2022 results with the brands increasingly attracting new and younger demographics. In the second half of 2022, the Group established a shared digital platform with a North American partner to distribute the Group's brand online. Sergio Rossi and Lanvin have already successfully transitioned their North American eCommerce to this platform, which is expected to bring further growth to the brands in the coming years.

Significant progress optimizing store network: The Group successfully launched 47 new retail doors, systemwide. Improved store strategies implemented in 2022 have improved the unit economics, with the Group's whole network of retail doors achieving double-digit growth on a like-for-like basis. Additionally, the Group with the brand-level management teams worked aggressively to cull the network, including closing 49 underperforming stores throughout its network. These initiatives provide a strong foundation for physical footprint growth in 2023 and beyond.

Review of FY2022 Financials

Revenues

For FY2022, the Group generated revenues of €422 million, a 37% increase year-over-year. All brands showed strong growth with Lanvin leading the way with a 64% increase year-over-year. The DTC and Wholesale channels grew by 32% and 41%, respectively. The Group maintained its strong growth trend with a compound annual growth rate of 38% since 2020. Full details of the Group's revenues can be found in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased to €238 million, representing a 56% margin versus €170 million in 2021 at a margin of 55%, a year-over-year growth of 40%. Gross profit has more than doubled since 2020, when the Group had €117 million at a margin of 53%. The Group has continued to improve its margin profile through its brand-level operational initiatives.

Contribution Profit(1)

The Group uses a measure, internally, called contribution profit, defined as gross profit less selling & marketing expenses to gauge the variable profitability performance and analyze the improvements at our brands. Contribution profit for the year was €13 million, an improvement of €9 million from 2021, the first year of positive contribution profits, and a tremendous increase from 2020 when it measured negative €34 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA remained at loss for 2022, but as a percentage of sales, continued to improve going from (40%) in 2020 to (19%) in 2021 and (17%) in 2022.

Profit Results by Segment

Lanvin: Gross profits increased to €61 million, at a margin of 50%, from €34 million, at a margin of 47%, in 2021. Gross profit improved from higher sell-through rates in all product categories as well as increasing economies of scale. Contribution profits continued to improve going from a contribution loss of €24 million in 2021 to a contribution loss of €15 million in 2022 with the percentage of sales improving 20 points year-over-year from negative 33% to negative 13%.

Wolford: Gross profits increased to €86 million from €79 million, in 2021. Margins declined slightly due to materials inflation as well as production personnel costs increasing from furloughed employees returning to work at higher wages. Contribution profits fell to €4 million from €20 million mainly driven by non-recurring expenses. These include legacy operational improvement consulting fees charged in the first half of the year, prior to the new management team taking over in the second-half of 2022, as well as a cyberattack in December 2022 at a third-party logistics provider that disrupted deliveries during the peak holiday season.

Sergio Rossi: Sergio Rossi was acquired in July 2021. Since then, gross margins increased from 46% to 50% in 2022. Gross margins improved from an increased proportion of higher-margin DTC sales. Contribution margins declined slightly in 2022 from 13% to 11% due to higher investments in personnel, marketing and rental expenses.

St. John: St. John's margin profile improved dramatically with gross profit growing from €39 million to €53 million in 2022; with margins increasing from 53% to 61%. Contribution profits also increased from €1 million to €10 million; margins increased from 2% to 12%. St. John represents the culmination of the Group's brand-level strategic planning with many of its initiatives nearing completion and bearing results.

Caruso: Caruso continued its strong, steady performance with its gross profits increasing from €4 million to €7 million in 2022, and margins increasing from 18% to 23%. Contribution profits also increased from €3 million to €6 million, and contribution margins increased markedly from 13% to 18%. Caruso leveraged higher sales from new accounts and deeper penetration with current customers to increase its profitability through economies of scale coupled with better management of factory labor costs as well as selling and marketing expenses.

2023 Outlook

Notwithstanding the continuing macroeconomic issues, the Group expects to maintain its 2022 momentum into 2023 and achieve solid margin improvement as the year progresses.

Many of the "nuts and bolts" initiatives started in 2022 will reach completion in 2023 resulting in continued margin improvement. Additionally, a significant portion of the store optimization has taken place and while the Group will continue to enhance its retail network in 2023, we believe the foundation is in placed to opportunistically grow its footprint. The Group remains on track for breakeven profitability in FY2024.

The Group is built upon a collaborative eco-system and continues to work with their strategic partners to build the platform. As such, the Group continues to seek and review potential new investment and acquisition opportunities to further enhance its brands and platform.

Note: All % changes are calculated on an actual currency exchange rate basis. Note: Lanvin Group acquired a majority stake in Sergio Rossi in July 2021 and Sergio Rossi was consolidated into Lanvin Group's consolidated revenue starting from the acquisition date. Note: This communication includes certain non-IFRS financial measures such as contribution profit, contribution margin, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes ("Adjusted EBIT"), and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Definition. (1) Contribution profit defined as gross profit less Selling and Marketing Expenses

Annual Report on Form 20-F

Our annual report on Form 20-F, including the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, can be downloaded from the Company's investor relations website (ir.lanvin-group.com) under the section Financials / SEC Filings, or from the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Conference Call

Next Scheduled Announcement

The next scheduled announcement will be the H1 2023 earnings results release in August 2023. To receive email alerts of the timing of future financial news releases, as well as future announcements, please register at https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group is a leading global luxury fashion group headquartered in Shanghai, China, managing iconic brands worldwide including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John Knits, and Caruso. Harnessing the power of its unique strategic alliance of industry-leading partners in the luxury fashion sector, Lanvin Group strives to expand the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieve sustainable growth through strategic investment and extensive operational know-how, combined with an intimate understanding and unparalleled access to the fastest-growing luxury fashion markets in the world. Lanvin Group is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'LANV'. For more information about Lanvin Group, please visit www.lanvin-group.com, and to view our investor presentation, please visit https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication, including the section "2023 Outlook", contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "project" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of the respective management of Lanvin Group and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lanvin Group. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes adversely affecting the business in which Lanvin Group is engaged; Lanvin Group's projected financial information, anticipated growth rate, profitability and market opportunity may not be an indication of its actual results or future results; management of growth; the impact of COVID-19 or similar public health crises on Lanvin Group's business; Lanvin Group's ability to safeguard the value, recognition and reputation of its brands and to identify and respond to new and changing customer preferences; the ability and desire of consumers to shop; Lanvin Group's ability to successfully implement its business strategies and plans; Lanvin Group's ability to effectively manage its advertising and marketing expenses and achieve desired impact; its ability to accurately forecast consumer demand; high levels of competition in the personal luxury products market; disruptions to Lanvin Group's distribution facilities or its distribution partners; Lanvin Group's ability to negotiate, maintain or renew its license agreements; Lanvin Group's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; Lanvin Group's ability to attract and retain qualified employees and preserve craftmanship skills; Lanvin Group's ability to develop and maintain effective internal controls; general economic conditions; the result of future financing efforts; and those factors discussed in the reports filed by Lanvin Group from time to time with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Lanvin Group's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lanvin Group presently does not know, or that Lanvin Group currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lanvin Group's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lanvin Group anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lanvin Group's assessments to change. However, while Lanvin Group may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lanvin Group specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lanvin Group's assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Metrics

This communication includes certain non-IFRS financial measures such as contribution profit, contribution margin, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes ("Adjusted EBIT"), and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). These non-IFRS measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS. Reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable IFRS counterparts are included in the Appendix to this communication. Lanvin Group believes that these non-IFRS measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating projected operating results and trends in and in comparing Lanvin Group's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-IFRS financial measures to investors. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-IFRS measures and their nearest IFRS equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-IFRS measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore Lanvin Group's non-IFRS measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Lanvin Group does not consider these non-IFRS measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The principal limitation of these non-IFRS financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses, income and tax liabilities that are required by IFRS to be recorded in Lanvin Group's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgements by Lanvin Group about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-IFRS financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, Lanvin Group presents non-IFRS financial measures in connection with IFRS results.

Appendix

Lanvin Group Consolidated Income Statement

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

























Lanvin Group Consolidated P&L 2020A 2021A 2022A FY % FY % FY %













Revenue 222,612 100 % 308,822 100 % 422,312 100 % Cost of sales -105,218 -47 % -138,920 -45 % -184,368 -44 %













Gross profit 117,394 53 % 169,902 55 % 237,944 56 % Marketing and selling expenses -151,631 -68 % -165,502 -54 % -224,733 -53 % General and administrative expenses -115,181 -52 % -122,497 -40 % -153,138 -36 % Other operating income and expenses -18,399 -8 % 10,083 3 % -2,340 -1 %













Loss from operations before non-

underlying items -167,817 -75 % -108,014 -35 % -142,267 -34 % Non-underlying items (1) 43,546 20 % 45,206 15 % -83,057 -20 %













Loss from operations -124,271 -56 % -62,808 -20 % -225,324 -53 % Finance cost – net -12,989 -6 % -9,313 -3 % -14,556 -3 %













Loss before income tax -137,260 -62 % -72,121 -23 % -239,880 -57 % Income tax benefits / (expenses) 1,603 1 % -4,331 -1 % 129 0 %













Loss for the year -135,657 -61 % -76,452 -25 % -239,751 -57 %













Contribution profit (2) -34,237 -15 % 4,400 1 % 13,211 3 % Adjusted EBIT (2) -162,428 -73 % -100,806 -33 % -134,836 -32 % Adjusted EBITDA (2) -88,116 -40 % -58,945 -19 % -71,958 -17 %

Lanvin Group Consolidated Balance Sheet

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)













Lanvin Group Consolidated Balance Sheet 2020A 2021A 2022A FY FY FY







Assets





Non-current assets





Intangible assets 175,542 181,234 181,485 Goodwill 69,323 69,323 69,323 Property, plant and equipment 26,879 40,564 46,801 Right-of-use assets 117,917 118,775 121,731 Deferred income tax assets 13,608 17,070 17,297 Other non-current assets 8,280 15,742 15,265

411,549 442,708 451,902 Current assets





Inventories 75,842 92,335 109,094 Trade receivables 22,191 39,781 48,868 Other current assets 23,353 41,706 30,467 Cash and bank balances 44,935 88,981 91,897

166,321 262,803 280,326 Total assets 577,870 705,511 732,228







Liabilities





Non-current liabilities





Non-current borrowings 11,399 11,212 18,115 Non-current lease liabilities 104,382 102,987 105,986 Non-current provisions 3,286 4,166 4,111 Employee benefits 19,085 18,464 15,128 Deferred income tax liabilities 53,284 54,179 54,660 Other non-current liabilities 1,338 1,080 690

192,774 192,088 198,690 Current liabilities





Trade payables 47,436 58,151 73,114 Bank overdrafts 764 14 148 Current borrowings 7,438 55,559 15,370 Current lease liabilities 32,503 37,072 34,605 Current provisions 2,490 3,141 3,014 Other current liabilities 44,070 68,660 106,481

134,701 222,597 232,732 Total liabilities 327,475 414,685 431,422 Net assets 250,395 290,826 300,806 Equity





Equity attributable to owners of the Company





Share capital 289,165 339,259 0 Treasury shares 0 -3 -25,023 Other reserves 81,198 149,460 762,962 Accumulated losses -158,974 -224,328 -442,618

211,389 264,388 295,320 Non- controlling interests 39,006 26,438 5,486 Total equity 250,395 290,826 300,806

Lanvin Group Consolidated Cash Flow

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)













Lanvin Group Consolidated Cash Flow 2020A 2021A 2022A FY FY FY







Net cash used in operating activities -87,297 -73,088 -80,851 Net cash flows from/(used in) investing activities 67,038 6,346 -21,799 Net cash flows generated from financing activities -41,447 110,065 104,937 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents -61,706 43,323 2,287







Cash and cash equivalents less bank overdrafts at the beginning of the year 106,642 44,171 88,658 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes -765 1,164 804 Cash and cash equivalents less bank overdrafts at end of the year 44,171 88,658 91,749

Wolford Brand Key Financials(3)

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)







































Wolford Brand Key Financials 2020A 2021A 2022A

2021A v 2022Av 20-22 FY % FY % FY %

2020A 2021A CAGR





















Key Financials on P&L



















Revenues 95,384 100 % 109,332 100 % 125,514 100 %

15 % 15 % 15 % Gross profit 65,865 69 % 79,070 72 % 86,228 69 %







Selling and distribution

expenses -65,006 -68 % -59,351 -54 % -81,901 -65 %







Contribution profit (2) 859 1 % 19,719 18 % 4,327 3 %





























Revenues by Geography



















EMEA 73,794 77 % 79,236 72 % 86,501 69 %

7 % 9 % 8 % North America 16,367 17 % 21,824 20 % 31,535 25 %

33 % 44 % 39 % Greater China 4,867 5 % 7,289 7 % 6,791 5 %

50 % -7 % 18 % Other 356 0 % 983 1 % 687 1 %

176 % -30 % 39 %





















Revenues by Channel



















DTC 62,323 65 % 74,622 68 % 90,408 72 %

20 % 21 % 20 % Wholesale 33,061 35 % 34,710 32 % 34,426 27 %

5 % -1 % 2 % Other 0 0 % 0 0 % 680 1 %









Sergio Rossi Brand Key Financials(3)

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)



































Sergio Rossi Brand Key Financials 2021PF 2021A 2022A

2022A v 2022A v FY % FY % FY %

2021PF 2021A



















Key Financials on P&L

















Revenues 59,206 100 % 28,737 100 % 61,929 100 %

5 % 116 % Gross profit



13,319 46 % 31,048 50 %





Selling and distribution expenses



-9,489 -33 % -24,502 -40 %





Contribution profit (2)



3,830 13 % 6,546 11 %

























Revenues by Geography

















EMEA 33,435 56 % 17,009 59 % 35,023 57 %

5 % 106 % North America 1,290 2 % 107 0 % 1,181 2 %

-8 % 1004 % Greater China 11,331 19 % 4,595 16 % 10,809 17 %

-5 % 135 % Other 13,150 22 % 7,027 24 % 14,916 24 %

13 % 112 %



















Revenues by Channel

















DTC 28,911 49 % 14,349 50 % 31,910 52 %

10 % 122 % Wholesale 30,295 51 % 14,389 50 % 30,019 48 %

-1 % 109 % Other 0 0 % 0 0 % 0 0 %







St. John Brand Key Financials(3)

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)







































St. John Brand Key Financials 2020A 2021A 2022A

2021A v 2022A v 20-22 FY % FY % FY %

2020A 2021A CAGR





















Key Financials on P&L



















Revenues 66,512 100 % 73,094 100 % 85,884 100 %

10 % 17 % 14 % Gross profit 32,987 50 % 38,987 53 % 52,642 61 %







Selling and distribution

expenses -42,273 -64 % -37,697 -52 % -42,498 -49 %







Contribution profit (2) -9,286 -14 % 1,290 2 % 10,144 12 %





























Revenues by Geography



















EMEA 2,254 3 % 779 1 % 1,224 1 %

-65 % 57 % -26 % North America 60,528 91 % 65,534 90 % 78,774 92 %

8 % 20 % 14 % Greater China 2,919 4 % 6,467 9 % 5,153 6 %

122 % -20 % 33 % Other 811 1 % 315 0 % 733 1 %

-61 % 133 % -5 %





















Revenues by Channel



















DTC 44,778 67 % 51,581 71 % 66,412 77 %

15 % 29 % 22 % Wholesale 21,734 33 % 21,513 29 % 19,077 22 %

-1 % -11 % -6 % Other 0 0 % 0 0 % 395 0 %









Caruso Brand Key Financials(3)

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)







































Caruso Brand Key Financials 2020A 2021A 2022A

2021A v 2022A v 20-22 FY % FY % FY %

2020A 2021A CAGR





















Key Financials on P&L



















Revenues 26,351 100 % 24,695 100 % 30,819 100 %

-6 % 25 % 8 % Gross profit 4,881 19 % 4,449 18 % 7,147 23 %







Selling and distribution expenses -1,708 -6 % -1,144 -5 % -1,446 -5 %







Contribution profit (2) 3,173 12 % 3,305 13 % 5,701 18 %





























Revenues by Geography



















EMEA 20,318 77 % 19,475 79 % 23,050 75 %

-4 % 18 % 7 % North America 4,252 16 % 3,272 13 % 5,833 19 %

-23 % 78 % 17 % Greater China 480 2 % 549 2 % 559 2 %

14 % 2 % 8 % Other 1,301 5 % 1,399 6 % 1,377 4 %

8 % -2 % 3 %





















Revenues by Channel



















DTC 0 0 % 0 0 % 0 0 %







Wholesale 26,351 100 % 24,695 100 % 30,819 100 %

-6 % 25 % 8 % Other 0 0 % 0 0 % 0 0 %









Lanvin Group Brand Footprint

Footprint by Brand 2021 2022 DOS (4) POS (5) DOS (4) POS (5)









Lanvin 27 287 31 339 Wolford 167 227 163 225 St. John 48 133 46 106 Sergio Rossi 50 328 50 346 Caruso 1 144 1 189 Total 293 1,119 291 1,205

Non-IFRS Financial Measures Reconciliation

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)













Reconciliation of Contribution Margin 2020A 2021A 2022A FY FY FY







Revenue 222,612 308,822 422,312 Cost of sales -105,218 -138,920 -184,368 Gross profit 117,394 169,902 237,944 Marketing and selling expenses -151,631 -165,502 -224,733 Contribution profit (2) -34,237 4,400 13,211

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)













Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT 2020A 2021A 2022A FY FY FY







Loss for the year -135,657 -76,452 -239,751 Add / (Deduct) the impact of:





Income tax benefits / (expenses) -1,603 4,331 -129 Finance cost—net 12,989 9,313 14,556 Non-underlying items (1) -43,546 -45,206 83,057 Loss from operations before non-underlying items -167,817 -108,014 -142,267 Add / (Deduct) the impact of:





Share based compensation 5,389 7,208 7,431 Adjusted EBIT (2) -162,428 -100,806 -134,836

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)













Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA 2020A 2021A 2022A FY FY FY







Loss for the year -135,657 -76,452 -239,751 Add / (Deduct) the impact of:





Income tax benefits / (expenses) -1,603 4,331 -129 Finance cost—net 12,989 9,313 14,556 Non-underlying items (1) -43,546 -45,206 83,057 Loss from operations before non-underlying items -167,817 -108,014 -142,267 Add / (Deduct) the impact of:





Share based compensation 5,389 7,208 7,431 Provisions and impairment losses 22,676 10,766 16,729 Net foreign exchange (gains) / losses 3,304 -10,489 339 Depreciation / Amortization 48,332 41,584 45,810 Adjusted EBITDA (2) -88,116 -58,945 -71,958

Note: (1) 2022 was impacted by a €84 million cost related to the Reverse Recapitalization that occurred as part of the SPAC merger; this cost is non-recurring in nature. (2) These are Non-IFRS Financial Measures and will be mentioned throughout this communication. Please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Definition. (3) Brand-level results are presented exclusive of eliminations. (4) DOS refers to Directly Operated Stores which include boutiques, outlets, concession shop-in-shops and pop-up stores. (5) POS refers to Point of Sales which include DOS and wholesale accounts.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Definition

Our management monitors and evaluates operating and financial performance using several non-IFRS financial measures including: contribution profit, contribution margin, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA. Our management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding our performance and improve their ability to assess financial performance and financial position. They also provide comparable measures that facilitate management's ability to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other operational decisions. While similar measures are widely used in the industry in which we operate, the financial measures that we use may not be comparable to other similarly named measures used by other companies nor are they intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance or financial position as prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Contribution profit is defined as revenues less the cost of sales and selling and marketing expenses. Contribution profit subtracts the main variable expenses of selling and marketing expenses from gross profit, and our management believes this measure is an important indicator of profitability at the marginal level. Below contribution profit, the main expenses are general administrative expenses and other operating expenses (which include foreign exchange gains or losses and impairment losses). As we continue to improve the management of our portfolio brands, we believe we can achieve greater economy of scale across the different brands by maintaining the fixed expenses at a lower level as a proportion of revenue. We therefore use contribution profit margin as a key indicator of profitability at the group level as well as the portfolio brand level.

Contribution margin is defined as contribution profit divided by revenues.

Adjusted EBIT is defined as profit or loss before income taxes, net finance cost, share based compensation, adjusted for income and costs which are significant in nature and that management considers not reflective of underlying operational activities, mainly including net gains on disposal of long-term assets, negative goodwill from acquisition of Sergio Rossi, gain on debt restructuring and government grants.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit or loss before income taxes, net finance cost, exchange gains/(losses), depreciation, amortization, share based compensation and provisions and impairment losses adjusted for income and costs which are significant in nature and that management considers not reflective of underlying operational activities, mainly including net gains on disposal of long-term assets, negative goodwill from acquisition of Sergio Rossi, gain on debt restructuring and government grants.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lanvin Group