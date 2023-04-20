Hughes Wins Fortinet's SD-WAN Partner of the Year Award

Latest accolade solidifies the position of Hughes as a leading managed services provider

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, announced today that it has been named Fortinet's SD-WAN Partner of the Year. The Fortinet Partner of the Year Awards recognize dedicated and distinguished partners and distributors around the world. As the Fortinet SD-WAN Partner of the Year, Hughes has fully maximized the business opportunity with Fortinet's market-leading Secure SD-WAN solution and successfully deployed SD-WAN across its customer base enabling a security-driven network approach.

"Having partnered with Fortinet for more than eighteen years for security solutions, we are utilizing the integration of advanced SD-WAN capabilities to provide better performance to our customers," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president, Enterprise Division, Hughes. "Combining Fortinet technology with our state-of-the-art AIOps capabilities and managed services, we deliver our customers a secure SD-WAN solution that meets their evolving needs."

Part of the HughesON™ portfolio of global managed services, Hughes Managed SD-WAN leverages best available wireline, wireless and satellite transports from among 400+ carriers – all delivered with agility, scalability and security. Blending automation, analytics and customer experience management with automated incident resolution, Hughes partners with enterprise customer IT teams to optimize networks and solve business challenges.

Hughes was also recently recognized as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services for the third consecutive year. Additionally, the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Frost Radar™: North American Managed SD-WAN Services Market report names Hughes a leader in SD-WAN services (for the fourth time) for strengthening its position as a managed services provider by partnering with technology providers like Fortinet.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

