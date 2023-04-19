Informa's Zephyr Announces Strategic Partnership and Integration with FutureVault

Powerful digital vault technology enables an optimized workflow experience and a well-designed compliance program for investment professionals

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in financial services software for investment professionals via their Zephyr investment management platform has entered into a strategic partnership with FutureVault, an industry leading provider of SEC and FINRA-compliant digital document vault solutions. FutureVault has been at the forefront of developing software to address crucial compliance requirements.

In March of this year, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) released Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs, providing revised guidance requirements for corporate compliance. At issue according to the document: 1. Is the corporation's compliance program well designed? 2. Is the program being applied earnestly and in good faith? In other words, is the program adequately resourced and empowered to function effectively? 3. Does the corporation's compliance program work in practice?

FutureVault's innovative technology provides seamless digital document retention in a secured, organized environment. It's secure document exchange enables the automated delivery of statements and reports to clients and institutions.

"The new remote workplace for both investors and advisors has ushered in more forms of digital communication," says Chris Volpe, head of Informa's Zephyr business. "FutureVault technology automates the transfer of digital documents into a secure digital vault, which we believe satisfies the DOJ's requirement of a well-designed compliance program."

FutureVault also offers expanded benefits for advisors through the company's Personal Life Management Vault™. These individual digital vaults can be assigned to clients to house their investment documents. In addition, other important documents can also be uploaded. The client manages access to their vault via entitlements.

"We see numerous applications for FutureVault's Personal Life Management Vault™. It serves to ensure firms, advisors, and clients have seamless access to critical information, data, and documents on demand. It also expands the client-advisor relationship, creating an unique engagement model for generational services," adds Volpe.

"We know all too well that firms and advisors are faced with a considerable amount of workflow challenges with respect to technology, making it difficult for them to properly scale," says Daniel Kenny, Chief Executive Officer at FutureVault. "Partnering with Chris Volpe and the exceptional team at Zephyr positions us to continue delivering a best-of-breed ecosystem of solutions for our clients that addresses industry challenges and elevates the experience for both clients and advisors across the board."

The Zephyr and FutureVault integration is scheduled for late Q2 2023.

FutureVault's CEO Daniel Kenny is part of the upcoming Zephyr Summit panel on technology innovations (May 21), "Crafting Meaningful Connections: Proven strategies to grow your client list and increase AUM." To register, please visit Informaconnect.com/Zephyr-Summit. Space is limited. The cost is just $50 for the entire program and includes a dynamic Keynote Luncheon headlined by Michael J. Coles, Co-Founder of the Great American Cookie Company, former CEO of Caribou Coffee and former Chair of Brand Bank.

Zephyr provides investment professionals access to timely information, exclusive research and comprehensive data to keep their clients' clients engaged and informed. Zephyr's wealth and asset management software consistently scores high among users for its ease of use, custom client presentation options, portfolio proposal generation, portfolio performance, asset allocation and ESG analysis tools. The Zephyr team is committed to ensuring their customers possess all the necessary resources to exceed their client's expectations.

About Zephyr

Zephyr's financial services solution enables wealth managers and advisors to fully manage client investment goals with communication tools to create custom, professional proposals and presentations that convey advisor strategies and success. The platform consistently scores high among users for its ease of use with valuable tools including presentation center, portfolio proposal generation, performance measurement, asset allocation modeling, research, analytics and ESG ratings and reviews. Visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions.com to learn more.

About FutureVault Inc.

FutureVault is a market-leading provider of secure document exchange and Personal Life Management Digital Vault solutions purposely built for the financial services and wealth management industries. FutureVault's innovative, multi-tiered platform enables firms, advisors, and clients/households to manage information better, together. FutureVault offers a powerful white label solution that transforms the way organizations manage, store, and deliver documents and statements, meet information security and compliance requirements, and drive material operational efficiencies across front, middle, and back-office functions through automated workflows and integrations. FutureVault is recognized as a top 100 most innovative global WealthTech solution provider. Visit futurevault.com to learn more.

