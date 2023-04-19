Angry Orchard Introduces a New Way to Rosé Ahead of Summer with New Blueberry Rosé Hard Cider

Made with real blueberries and a blend of culinary and bittersweet apples, this refreshing new cider delivers a bold twist on a familiar favorite

WALDEN, N.Y., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather heats up, Angry Orchard , the leading U.S. cider maker¹, is turning up the fruit and flavor by launching a brand-new Blueberry Rosé Hard Cider. An evolution of the fan-favorite Angry Orchard Rosé Hard Cider, Blueberry Rosé breaks from the tried and true by combining the crisp, juicy flavors of Rosé with real blueberries to deliver a fruity twist on the classic.

Blueberry Rosé features a curated blend of 10 traditional bittersweet and culinary apples that are balanced with real blueberry juice to create a bright, apple-forward cider with subtle blueberry notes and a ruby red hue. At 6% ABV, this delicious divergence from the expected cider profile will have drinkers reaching for more Blueberry Rosé all summer long.

"As our trees start to bloom and the colors of Blueberry Rosé naturally begin to pop throughout the Orchard, reaching for something refreshing and fruit-forward just feels right," said Joe Gaynor, Cider Maker for Angry Orchard. "An evolution of our Rosé that we first tested at the Orchard before taking it nationally years ago, Blueberry Rosé is another great example of a cider that started as a small innovation here at the Cider House then grew into something all Angry Orchard fans can pick up this summer."

Angry Orchard Blueberry Rosé is available now nationwide in the new Sunny Sessions Variety Pack, available for a limited time only. Within the new summer pack, Blueberry Rosé is featured alongside Angry Orchard's flagship Crisp Apple, juicy pineapple-leaning Tropical and slightly tart Green Apple. Blueberry Rosé is also available at the Angry Orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, home to the brand's 100-year-old apple orchard and Cider House.

About Angry Orchard Cider Company:

The leading cider across the country, Angry Orchard's cider makers experiment with apple varieties near and far to continuously develop new cider styles and flavors. Crafted with real apples and the highest quality ingredients, Angry Orchard is balanced, refreshing, and full of flavor, with a wide variety of styles fit for all. At the home of Angry Orchard on a 60-acre apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, the team of cider makers creates small-batch experimentation with fruit grown right on-site while offering an experience for guests to sip cider amongst the trees. To learn more about Angry Orchard, visit AngryOrchard.com

