Trigent recognized as the 'Best Company to Work With' by GoodFirms

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigent Software, a US-based technology services company, has been identified as the 'Best Company to Work With' by GoodFirms.

'Best Company to Work With' is an elite program organized by GoodFirms , a leading IT Research Rating Firm and a top B2B platform. The recognition stands as a support for developing trust and authenticity in the B2B community.

Trigent Software underwent a thorough assessment comprising several elements such as verified client reviews, domain and industry experience, and competitive positioning, to name a few.

Its 28 years of experience, a record of developing 400+ products, and end-to-end IT consulting services focusing on development, design, and managed services were adequate reasons to identify Trigent Software as the industry contender and earn a badge of 'Best Company to Work With' under the GoodFirms list of Top Firms for C# Development.

"Trigent is excited to be recognized at the GoodFirms Leader Matrix. This recognition proves our commitment to our clients in delivering value and helping them truly overcome the limits of Competitiveness, Productivity, and Technology Complexity," said Chella Palaniappan, SVP, Marketing & Client Services, Trigent Software.

'Trigent Software has an excellent proven track record in providing the best offshore software and outsourcing technological solutions. What sets the Company apart is its ability to solve complex problems with a customer-centric approach that helps maintain long-term relationships,' excerpt from GoodFirms.

About Trigent

Trigent Software, a US-based technology services company, enables organizations to adopt digital processes as well as customer engagement models to achieve magnificent results and impeccable end-user experience. We help clients achieve this with enterprise-wide digital transformation by modernizing and optimizing IT investments. Trigent delivers transformational solutions to ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs through decades of experience, deep domain knowledge, and technology expertise. To learn more about Trigent, visit www.trigent.com

About GoodFirms

GoodFirms is a B2B research, review, and listing platform helping businesses accelerate their digital evolution journey and maximize modern technology's value.

Media Contact

Name- Sharmila Maitra

Trigent Software, Inc

E-mail: sharmila_m@trigent.com

Website: www.trigent.com

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyK4gAZTEDI

