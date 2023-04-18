Create Your Dream Home with AI – And Find Out if it Really Exists on Realtor.com®

New Dream Home builder can turn your vision of home into a reality; and one lucky winner of our AI Dream Home Sweepstakes will receive design plans to their very own dream home and $2,500 in cash

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com® today unveiled a first-of-its-kind, limited time release AI-powered experience to render your very own dream home. No matter what your style, if you can dream it, AI can build it. What's more, the experience will automatically search Realtor.com® to find real homes that could match the one you created online. One lucky winner of our AI Dream Home Sweepstakes will receive design plans* for their very own dream home, courtesy of Toll Brothers, America's Luxury Home Builder, and $2,500 in cash.

Realtor.com®'s machine learning team worked with Addition Technologies Inc. to build an experience that uses artificial intelligence to generate a computer-based image of your imagined home in just a few seconds. To use the Dream Home builder, simply type a prompt describing what you want your home to look like. This can be nearly anything – a modern farmhouse with a wrap-around porch, a fairytale inspired cottage in the woods, or a mid-century ranch with lots of natural light – and AI will generate an image of the house. The Dream Home builder will instantly search hundreds of thousands of listings on Realtor.com® and show you homes that are close to your vision and style.

"At its core, Realtor.com® is a technology company that serves the real estate industry and that's why we're excited to use tech like AI to power the future of home search," said Nuno Ferreira, SVP Brand & Executive Creative Director, Realtor.com®. "Realtor.com®'s new experience lets people search with the power of their own imagination instead of radial buttons or drop down menus, to design a home that fits their vision. And the truth is, if it exists in their minds, there's a good chance a real-life version also exists on Realtor.com®."

Bringing the power of AI into your home search

Whether you're seriously shopping or just dreaming about what could be, the AI Dream Home builder can help you hone in on your exact style. It uses image recognition to search hundreds of thousands of listings on Realtor.com® to find the closest visual matches.

Paul Aaron, co-founder & CEO, Addition Technologies said, "Most people think of Generative AI in terms of content creation, but these models can also be powerful tools for content discovery. With AI Dream Home, we've brought AI's content creation and content discovery capabilities together to create a more visually engaging way of finding homes."

To start building you AI Dream Home, visit: realtor.com/ai

*These plans are for framing and decorative purposes only, are not intended to be complete and may not be relied upon for any particular structure, design, construction or build project. The Realtor.com® AI Dream Home Sweepstakes starts Apr. 17, 2023 and ends when the sponsor halts the image generation functionality on the sweepstakes landing page. Open to adult residents of the 50 States and D.C. Void where prohibited. No purchase necessary. Prize awarded per random drawing. For further prize details, how to enter, eligibility, odds of winning and important dates, restrictions, requirements and other details, see: Official Rules . Sponsor: Realtor.com® division of Move Sales, Inc., 901 E. 6th Street, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78702.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® is an open real estate marketplace built for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago. Today, through its website and mobile apps, Realtor.com® is a trusted guide for consumers, empowering more people to find their way home by breaking down barriers, helping them make the right connections, and creating confidence through expert insights and guidance. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted partner for business growth, offering consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. For more information, visit Realtor.com®.

