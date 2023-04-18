AstroAI Recognized as One of America's Best Home and Garden Brands 2023 with Its Mini Fridge Lineup

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroAI, dedicated to outfitting people for All of Life's Adventures, just announced that it has been recognized as one of America's Best Home and Garden Brands 2023 in the "Beauty Fridges" category by Newsweek and Statista. In 2022, AstroAI made a splash in the industry when its Mini Fridge 2.0 Gen 6 Liter was selected as a Finalist in the 2022 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) by IDSA. Today's recognition showcases that the AstroAI Mini Fridge lineup seamlessly integrates aesthetics with functions to offer an uncompromising user experience.

Presented by Newsweek and global data firm Statista, America's Best Home and Garden Brands is an annual award rounding up the best home and garden brands chosen based on an in-depth analysis of online reviews and ratings. The AstroAI Mini Fridge Series sets itself apart with its futuristic design and reliable performance. Featuring 4 L, 6 L and 10 L capacities, this series caters to a variety of preferences. The AstroAI Mini Fridge 2.0 Gen 6 Liter readily stores all daily items without taking up too much space, making it an ideal choice for almost every occasion. Highlights for the AstroAI Mini Fridge 2.0 Gen 6 Liter are as follows:

Stylish Design

Every detail of the AstroAI Mini Fridge for bedroom was built to bring art into everyday life. Its frosted matte texture and rounded appearance deliver a luxurious feel, while the hidden door hinge prevents scratches and completes the whole design.

Enhanced Energy-Saving System

The upgraded system features an energy-saving chip, double-layered insulation and a low-noise fan, delivering reliable performance. The AstroAI Mini Fridge 2.0 Gen 6 Liter can be switched between cool and warm modes, keeping its contents cool and warm as desired.

Dedicated Personal Storage

Unlike public fridges containing all kinds of stuff, the AstroAI Skincare Fridge offers personal storage to keep your favorite items fresh, clean and odor-free. A detachable shelf is included to accommodate varying heights for even more customized storage.

"It's a great honor to receive accolades like this. It shows that we are living up to our promise to outfit people for All of Life's Adventures, whether it's at home or on the go." Said Gary C., Director of the AstroAI Industrial Design Center. "Our automotive tools help our customers roam safely on the road and our household appliances make a house a home. We've upgraded our mini fridges to make sure they perform as good as they look, allowing customers to take an aesthetic cooler wherever they go."

The AstroAI Mini Fridge Series features AC and DC power supplies that can be used via wall outlets or a car cigarette lighter. Its compact and portable design makes it suitable for a variety of scenarios such as living rooms, bedrooms, dormitories, cars, nurseries and wherever else users bring it.

To learn more about AstroAI Mini Fridge 2.0 Gen 6 Liter, please visit:

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09TW9SZLP?maas=maas_adg_173E06A0CE366F4843B2800C7E69744A_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas

Website: https://www.astroai.com/6-liter-mini-fridge-second-version/ap/10002678?utm=fridge

About AstroAI

Founded in 2016, AstroAI has always focused on automotive and household tools "for all of life's adventures". Encouraged by innovation, AstroAI has integrated a complete system with digital marketing, supply chain, and customer service. From product development to warranty service, we aim to provide customers with a full range of practical products, to guarantee the most adventurous experience possible. For more information, please visit our website.

Contact

AstroAI Marketing Team

marketing@astroai.com

Social Media

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

