Staff Management | SMX Celebrates 35th Anniversary

CHICAGO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staff Management | SMX, a recognized leader in comprehensive staffing solutions, is celebrating 35 years of connecting people with meaningful work.

Staff Management | SMX, a recognized leader in comprehensive staffing solutions, is celebrating 35 years of connecting people with meaningful work. (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1988, Staff Management | SMX established the industry's first dedicated onsite staffing model. As a company, we are a leading, light industrial staffing partner, specializing in managing a contingent workforce at manufacturing, fulfillment and distribution facilities. Its proven onsite staffing solution and individualized recruitment and placement services provide value to a diverse range of clients.

Our success is also due to our proprietary hiring and workforce management tool, Stafftrack®. Since 2005, this award-winning software helps our teams bring in the right people at the right time. And our Stafftrack® mobile app allows employees to stay connected to their daily work and provides ongoing engagement through our Stafftrack Rewards program. Our technology has won numerous awards including a 2022 Brandon Hall Silver award and a 2022 HR Tech Award.

In 2014, Staff Management | SMX joined the TrueBlue family under the PeopleManagement division. TrueBlue is one of the largest industrial staffing firms in the U.S. and is on the Staffing Industry Analysts' list of largest global staffing firms. As part of TrueBlue, we offer a broad range of workforce management related solutions to best meet clients' needs.

"It's been an exciting journey to see how much this company has grown in 35 years." said Jerry Wimer, Senior Vice President of Staff Management | SMX. "Our first customer is still a customer today, which I think shows how much our teams go above and beyond to provide exceptional service for our customers and our associates."

Staff Management | SMX has provided excellent service for our clients and our associates that have stood the test of time. We've received ClearlyRated's 2023 Best of Staffing Client Diamond Award multiple years in a row, which is awarded exclusively to companies once they have appeared on ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing list for five years.. Fewer than 2 percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earn the Best of Staffing award annually.

We take our mission of connecting people with work seriously. For the third year in a row, Staff Management | SMX were winners of the Energage 2023 Top Workplaces USA award. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey.

"For 35 years, Staff Management |SMX has been committed to driving meaningful results for our clients and connecting people with work that matters," said Carl Schweihs, president and COO of TrueBlue's PeopleManagement division ,"I can't wait to celebrate this milestone and look forward to what the next 35 years and beyond bring for our teams and our customers."

About Staff Management | SMX

Staff Management | SMX is a leading, light-industrial staffing partner, specializing in managing the contingent workforce at manufacturing, fulfillment and distribution facilities. Its proven onsite staffing solution and individualized recruitment and placement services provide value to a diverse range of clients. Whether you need a dedicated onsite team to run your staffing program or are looking to partner with a seasoned recruiter to fill your semiskilled or high-skill positions, Staff Management | SMX has you covered. Staff Management | SMX is part of TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company's specialized workforce solutions meet clients' needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Staff Management | SMX