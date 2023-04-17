Norfolk Southern reaches paid sick leave agreement with the Brotherhood of Railway Signalmen

Ten of twelve labor unions now have access to paid sick leave benefits

ATLANTA, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced Monday that it has partnered with leaders of another labor union to provide additional craft employees the ability to take up to seven days of paid sick leave per year. In total, ten of Norfolk Southern's twelve unions now have access to paid sick leave, benefitting approximately 6,900 of its dedicated railroaders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation) (PRNewswire)

This latest agreement, reached in collaboration with the Brotherhood of Railway Signalmen (BRS), will immediately provide approximately 900 signal employees with four new days of paid sick leave per year while also offering them the flexibility to use up to three additional days of existing paid time off as sick leave.

"We continue to build on the significant progress we've made with our unions to provide additional sick leave benefits to our craft railroaders," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw. "Our railroaders are essential to advancing the American economy, and we are committed to listening to them and developing solutions to continuously improve their quality of life."

With today's announcement, Norfolk Southern has reached new paid sick leave agreements with the following unions:

Brotherhood of Railway Signalmen

International Brotherhood of Boilermakers and Blacksmiths

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers

Brotherhood of Railway Carmen

International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, Transportation Workers, Mechanical Department

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

National Conference of Firemen and Oilers

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees

Two other Norfolk Southern unions, the American Train Dispatchers Association and the Transportation Communications Union, also have access to paid sick leave benefits from prior negotiations.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation