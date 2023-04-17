Cooking with Cash Wa
Digital Brands Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago

Expects to generate internal free cash flow of $500,000 per month starting in October

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG")  (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and 2022 fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results do not include the impact and results from our acquisition of Sundry on December 30, 2022. Our acquisition of Sundry has had a significantly positive impact on our year-to-date results, as we noted on our State of the Union call in March, which includes the expectation to generate $500,000 in internal cash flow per month starting in October.

Results for the Fiscal 2022

  • Net revenues for fiscal 2022 increased 84.2% to $14.0 million compared to $7.6 million in 2021
  • Gross margin profit increased 218.5% to $6.0 million compared to $1.9 million in a year ago
  • G&A expenses of $16.4 million declined by $400,000 compared to $16.8 million a year ago
  • Sales and marketing expenses were $5.0 million compared to $3.8 million a year ago
  • Distribution expenses were $612,000 compared to $489.000 million a year ago
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $38.0 million, or $49.32 per share, compared to $32.4 million, or $424.15 per share, a year ago

Results for the Fourth Quarter

  • Net revenues were $3.4 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $4.0 million a year ago
  • Gross margin was $642,000 versus $472,000 a year-ago
  • G&A expenses were $3.1 million versus $2.5 million a year ago
  • Sales & Marketing expenses decreased $420,000 to $1.0 million from $1.4 million a year ago
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $15.8 million, or $20.46 per share compared to $9.7 million, or $127.13 per diluted share, a year ago

"Our business is completely different now than it was in 2022.  We lost a year due to the market decline in 2022, which delayed our acquisition of Sundry. We knew this acquisition was the critical step in our path to create a company with scale, positive ebitda and positive cash flow. Now that the Sundry acquisition has happened, we are well on our way to achieving our initial goals," said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group.

Davis continued, "In October of last year we had a positive change in our working capital cycle model due to our ability to start factoring our wholesale orders. In October of this year, we expect another more significant positive change to our cash flow, which is the end of our MCA weekly payments. Once we make our last weekly MCA payment, our business will generate over $490,000 in cash flow a month due to these weekly payments now flowing to our balance sheet.  This is a significant swing in our cash flow and will be in addition to our ability to factor our wholesale orders and our expectation of positive ebitda later this year."

Conference Call and Webcast Details Updated

Management will host a conference call on Monday, April 17 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 605-1828 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 13738180 or via the web by using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6iDznF2B.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG's plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG's operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks arising from the widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease, or any other public health crisis, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; disruption to DBGs distribution system; the financial strength of DBG's customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG's response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG's ability to implement its business strategy; DBG's ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG's and its vendors' ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG's facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG's ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG's manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG's suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG's ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG's management; DBG's ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG's ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG's financial results is included from time to time in DBG's public reports filed with the SEC, including DBG's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Forms 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
























Three Months Ended


Year Ended









December 31, 


December 31, 









2022


2021


2022


2021















As Restated

Net revenues



$      3,375,245


$        4,009,645


$    13,971,178


$        7,584,859

Cost of net revenues


2,732,897


3,537,564


8,030,908


5,716,587

          Gross profit


642,348


472,081


5,940,270


1,868,272
















Operating expenses:









     General and administrative


3,145,228


3,931,675


16,371,536


16,752,516

     Sales and marketing


979,355


1,409,261


4,950,635


3,810,583

     Distribution


89,059


250,597


611,569


489,371

     Impairment



15,539,332


3,400,000


15,539,332


3,400,000

     Change in fair value of contingent consideration


(5,854,052)


1,725,066


564,303


8,764,460

          Total operating expenses


13,898,922


10,716,599


38,037,375


33,216,930
















Loss from operations


(13,256,574)


(10,244,518)


(32,097,105)


(31,348,658)
















Other income (expense):









     Interest expense







(2,963,845)


(1,643,115)


(9,014,337)


(3,663,921)

     Other non-operating income (expenses)


438,395


2,189,156


3,068,080


1,554,502

          Total other income (expense), net


(2,525,450)


546,041


(5,946,257)


(2,109,419)
















Income tax benefit (provision)


-


-


-


1,100,120

Net loss





$   (15,782,024)


$     (9,698,477)


$   (38,043,362)


$   (32,357,957)
















Weighted average common shares outstanding - 














     basic and diluted


771,297


76,289


771,297


76,289

Net loss per common share - basic and diluted








$            (20.46)


$          (127.13)


$            (49.32)


$          (424.15)


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW




















Year Ended









December 31, 









2022


2021

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net loss






$  (38,043,362)


$  (32,357,957)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









     Depreciation and amortization


2,226,376


1,220,736

     Amortization of loan discount and fees


6,506,384


1,382,222

     Stock-based compensation






602,038


4,800,337

     Fees incurred in connection with debt financings


568,149


560,309

     Change in fair value of warrant liability






(18,223)


11,958

     Change in fair value of derivative liability






(1,354,434)


(910,204)

     Change in fair value of contingent consideration






564,303


8,764,460

     Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets






15,539,331


3,400,000

     Forgiveness of Payroll Protection Program






(1,760,755)


(407,994)

     Change in credit reserve






(118,840)


36,893

     Deferred offering costs






367,696


-

     Deferred income tax benefit






-


(1,100,120)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:










          Accounts receivable, net


(475,036)


150,288

          Due from factor, net


655,708


(399,701)

          Inventory


471,831


(911,293)

          Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(402,515)


(151,917)

          Accounts payable


919,131


456,690

          Accrued expenses and other liabilities


1,992,649


834,489

          Deferred revenue


(74,268)


4,882

          Due to related parties


278,590


(63,550)

          Accrued interest


984,358


461,113

     Net cash used in operating activities






(10,570,889)


(14,218,359)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Cash acquired (consideration) pursuant to business combination








(7,247,303)


(5,936,757)

Purchase of property, equipment and software








(5,533)


(43,179)

Deposits








(60,548)


(31,117)

     Net cash used in investing activities


(7,313,384)


(6,011,053)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayments of related party notes


(170,000)


-

Advances (repayments) from factor


(3,096)


(41,200)

Repayment of contingent consideration


(645,304)


-

Proceeds from venture debt


237,500


-

Issuance of loans payable


3,280,360


2,779,910

Repayments of convertible and promissory notes


(7,437,349)


(2,006,628)

Issuance of convertible notes payable








6,951,250


8,433,650

Proceeds from public offering








19,347,446


10,000,002

Exercise of over-allotment option with public offering, net








-


1,364,997

Exercise of warrants








-


1,768,046

Offering costs








(2,921,646)


(2,116,957)

     Net cash provided by financing activities


18,639,161


20,181,820

Net change in cash and cash equivalents


754,888


(47,592)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


528,394


575,986

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$      1,283,282


$         528,394


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC

STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS




















December 31, 









2022


2021

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$       1,283,282


$        528,394



Accounts receivable, net


628,386


89,394



Due from factor, net


839,400


985,288



Inventory


5,225,282


2,755,358



Prepaid expenses and other current assets


853,044


417,900





Total current assets


8,829,394


4,776,334

Deferred offering costs


-


367,696

Property, equipment and software, net


76,657


97,265

Goodwill




10,103,811


18,264,822

Intangible assets, net


14,427,503


12,841,313

Deposits




198,342


137,794

Right of use asset


102,349


-





Total assets


$     33,738,056


$   36,485,224












LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)





Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$       8,098,165


$     6,562,690



Accrued expenses and other liabilities


4,457,115


2,237,145



Deferred revenue


202,129


276,397



Due to related parties


556,225


277,635



Contingent consideration liability


12,098,475


12,179,476



Convertible note payable, net


2,721,800


100,000



Accrued interest payable


1,561,795


1,110,679



Note payable - related party


129,489


299,489



Venture debt, net of discount


-


6,001,755



Loan payable, current


1,966,250


2,502,000



Promissory note payable


9,000,000


3,500,000



Right of use liability, current portion


102,349


-





Total current liabilities


40,893,792


35,047,266

Convertible note payable, net


-


5,501,614

Loan payable


297,438


713,182

Derivative liability


-


2,294,720

Warrant liability


-


18,223





Total liabilities


41,191,230


43,575,005












Commitments and contingencies
















Stockholders' equity (deficit):






Undesignated preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares







 issued and outstanding as of both December 31, 2022 and 2021


-


-


Series A preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 1 share authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of 







December 31, 2022 or 2021


-


-


Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 6,800 shares designated, 6,300 shares issued and






outstanding as of December 31, 2022, none authorized or outstanding as of December 31, 2021


1


-


Common stock, $0.0001 par, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 4,468,939 and 130,018 shares







issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively


447


13


Additional paid-in capital


96,293,694


58,614,160


Accumulated deficit 


(103,747,316)


(65,703,954)





Total stockholders' equity (deficit)


(7,453,174)


(7,089,781)





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)


$      33,738,056


$    36,485,224



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

About Digital Brands Group
We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. Digital native first brands are brands founded as e-commerce driven businesses, where online sales constitute a meaningful percentage of net sales, although they often subsequently also expand into wholesale or direct retail channels., Unlike typical e-commerce brands, as a digitally native vertical brand we control our own distribution, sourcing products directly from our third-party manufacturers and selling directly to the end consumer. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort. We have strategically expanded into an omnichannel brand offering these styles and content not only on-line but at selected wholesale and retail storefronts. We believe this approach allows us opportunities to successfully drive Lifetime Value ("LTV") while increasing new customer growth.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact
Hil Davis, CEO
Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co
Phone: (800) 593-1047

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-brands-group-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-301799327.html

SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.

